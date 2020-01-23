Report: Watford bid for £5m speed-machine; Hornets also want £17m midfielder

Premier League Watford reportedly want two Ligue 1 stars: Reims left-back Hassane Kamara and Strasbourg ace Youssouf Fofana.

Watford have made a bid to sign Reims left-back Hassane Kamara, according to FootMercato, with Strasbourg’s £17 million-rated midfielder Youssouf Fofana also in the Hornets’ sights.

A last-gasp 2-1 defeat to relegation rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday has hardly brought an end to the feel-good factor at Vicarage Road.

But a club that has been reborn since Nigel Pearson took over in November would certainly give their survival hopes a further boost with a couple of astute additions in the final week of the transfer window.

With Jose Holebas now 35, a left-back is a must. Watford have been linked with Danny Rose, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kostas Tsimikas, although reports in France suggest that their number one target may be the versatile Kamara.

The Hertfordshire outfit have made a bid, FootMercato claims, but it has fallen short of Reims’ £5 million valuation.

The 25-year-old is younger and quicker than the ageing Rose and will be a lot cheaper than either Tsimikas or Ghoulam, who are both valued at around £12 million more (ArenaNapoli).

Kamara is not the only Ligue 1 star who Watford are interested in.

France U21 star Fofana has caught the eye with his performances at Stasbourg. A powerful central-midfielder, the Paris-born enforcer is cut from the same cloth as Abdoulaye Doucoure.

And, according to Get Football News France, Strasbourg have accepted that they might have to cash in should a £17 million offer arrive.