Report: Sunderland want young international on loan from Premier League club

Matthew Smith has struggled in the Championship with QPR but the Manchester City youngster could thrive in League One at Sunderland.

Sunderland and Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Wales international Matthew Smith from Premier League champions Manchester City this month, according to London News Online.

At the age of 20, an industrious central midfielder has already accomplished plenty in his young career, even if a first-team debut for Pep Guardiola’s side has so far remained elusive.

Smith is an established part of Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad, having featured seven times for his country, and he even won the Dutch second tier with FC Twente during a loan spell in Enschede in 2019.

An ill-fated period at Queens Park Rangers has represented a rare misstep, however, with Smith playing less than 200 appearances for Mark Warburton’s team in the Championship.

As a result, Man City are expected to re-call the one-time West Brom youngster from Loftus Road and send him elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign. League One challengers Sunderland and Ipswich, according to reports, are willing to offer Smith the regular first-team football his development needs.

It remains to be seen how often Smith would feature under Phil Parkinson on Wearside, with the Black Cats also hoping to bring in Oliver Norburn from rivals Shrewsbury Town (Northern Echo).

But the fact that Smith already has a proven track record when it comes to dragging a fallen giant back to the big time, inspiring Twente to promotion, bodes well for Sunderland.