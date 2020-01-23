Report: European club want Rangers star as £8m man's replacement

Rangers's Scottish Premiership talisman Alfredo Morelos is in demand again with La Liga side Sevilla reportedly eyeing him as Javier Hernandez's successor.

Sevilla could make a move for Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos after selling Javier Hernandez to LA Galaxy, according to Sky Sports.

No matter how many times Steven Gerrard takes to the press in an attempt to ward off suitors, one of Europe’s hottest young strikers remains on the radar of countless clubs from all over the continent.

And after being linked with a host of teams in France, England and Italy, Morelos’s rapid rise is starting to be noticed in Spain too. Sevilla are on the lookout for a new number nine with Mexican hero ‘Chicharito’ sealing his £8 million move to MLS in midweek (Goal).

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid poacher is not the only striker who has struggled in Seville this season.

Dutch target man Luuk de Jong has just three goals in 17 La Liga appearances, Munir El Haddadi is once again flattering to deceive and Munas Dabbur left to join Hoffenheim after a mere six months in Andalusia.

But, with Rangers dreaming of a first Scottish top flight title since 2012, it looks very unlikely that they will cash in on a striker with 28 goals and nine assists midway through a hugely promising campaign.

Morelos is all-but irreplaceable and, to his credit, the Colombian has shown little interest in turning his back on Ibrox this month even if he sees his long term future in a rather bigger league.

Gerrard has also made it clear that he wouldn’t even sell for £40 million. Anything higher than that is likely to be beyond Sevilla’s financial reach.