Report: Dyche personally scouts £13m Burnley target who Klopp once called 'unbelievable'

Danny Owen
Sean Dyche manager of Burnley during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on November 23, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.
Stoke City's Championship enforcer Joe Allen could reportedly return to the Premier League with Sean Dyche's Clarets during the January transfer window.

Joe Allen of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Southampton at Bet365 Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Burnley are considering a move to bring Stoke City enforcer Joe Allen back to the Premier League, according to the Mirror (23 January, page 54).

Is there a player better suited to Sean Dyche’s Burnley than Allen? A hard-working central midfielder with bags of experience and a tough tackling style ticks plenty of boxes for the gravel-voiced gaffer while the 29-year-old's quality in possession will help the Clarets keep the ball more effectively in the centre of the park.

Allen has spent the last 18 months struggling at the bottom of the Championship with Stoke but it’s testament to his attitude and professionalism that he is still not short of Premier League suitors.

 

West Ham are interested and so too are Burnley now. The Mirror reports that Dyche made a personal scouting trip to The Hawthorns on Monday night with the 56-time Wales international producing a typically tigerish performance in the midfield battleground.

Allen, who joined Stoke for £13 million after a spell at Liverpool, completed two tackles and three interceptions as Michael O’Neill’s snatched an impressive 1-0 win at the home of the league leaders.

Joe Allen of Stoke City during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur at Bet365 Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England.

A player who was once famously referred to as the ‘Welsh Xavi’ by Brendan Rodgers might have fallen off the radar since the Potters’ 2018 relegation but he is still one of the most respected figures in the British game.

Not so long ago, Jurgen Klopp was publicly ruing Liverpool’s decision to let an underrated enforcer leave Anfield.

"Do we miss Joe Allen? Yes,” the Champions League winning coach told Goal. "Unbelievable, strong player. We all knew his quality.”

Frank Lampard of Chelsea is tackled by Joe Allen of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on December 29, 2013 in London,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

