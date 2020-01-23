Report: Club confident that their £15m star won't join Leeds or Aston Villa

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is reportedly wanted by Championship rivals Leeds United and Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Villa.

Middlesbrough are expecting £15 million striker Britt Assombalonga to stay at the Riverside this month despite interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa, according to the Northern Echo.

The 2019/20 campaign has hardly been one to remember for the Boro number nine, but a difficult run of form in front of goal has not stopped suitors from casting admiring glances in his direction.

Leeds are running out of time as they look to make Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer wishes come true with deals for the likes of Che Adams and Andre Gray seemingly hitting the buffers.

Assombalonga is the latest name on the Whites’ hit list, with the Yorkshire giants seemingly confident that they can coax the best out of a mercurial talent who has scored more than 14 goals in four separate Championship campaigns.

Despite buying Mbwana Samatta from Genk this week, Aston Villa are still on the search for strikers and could offer a one-time Watford youngster the chance to play Premier League football for the first time in his almost decade-long career.

But, for their part, Middlesbrough are not exactly losing sleep over Assombalonga’s future.

The Northern Echo reports that Boro expect him to still be leading the line under Jonathan Woodgate on February 1st with the North East outfit refusing to accept a penny less than the £15 million they paid Nottingham Forest for his services three years ago.

A £15 million fee is likely to be a little rich for a Leeds side operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play. Don’t be surprised if they test the water with an offer of a short-term loan with an option to buy, though the signs suggest Leeds are barking up the wrong tree again.