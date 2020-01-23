Quick links

Leeds United

Aston Villa

Middlesbrough

Premier League

Championship

Report: Club confident that their £15m star won't join Leeds or Aston Villa

Danny Owen
Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is reportedly wanted by Championship rivals Leeds United and Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Villa.

WEST BROMWICH, UK 2ND FEBRUARY Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough celebrates with George Saviille after scoring their third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West...

Middlesbrough are expecting £15 million striker Britt Assombalonga to stay at the Riverside this month despite interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa, according to the Northern Echo.

The 2019/20 campaign has hardly been one to remember for the Boro number nine, but a difficult run of form in front of goal has not stopped suitors from casting admiring glances in his direction.

Leeds are running out of time as they look to make Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer wishes come true with deals for the likes of Che Adams and Andre Gray seemingly hitting the buffers.

 

Assombalonga is the latest name on the Whites’ hit list, with the Yorkshire giants seemingly confident that they can coax the best out of a mercurial talent who has scored more than 14 goals in four separate Championship campaigns.

Despite buying Mbwana Samatta from Genk this week, Aston Villa are still on the search for strikers and could offer a one-time Watford youngster the chance to play Premier League football for the first time in his almost decade-long career.

Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough celebrates with John Mikel Obi after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and...

But, for their part, Middlesbrough are not exactly losing sleep over Assombalonga’s future.

The Northern Echo reports that Boro expect him to still be leading the line under Jonathan Woodgate on February 1st with the North East outfit refusing to accept a penny less than the £15 million they paid Nottingham Forest for his services three years ago.

A £15 million fee is likely to be a little rich for a Leeds side operating under the steely gaze of Financial Fair Play. Don’t be surprised if they test the water with an offer of a short-term loan with an option to buy, though the signs suggest Leeds are barking up the wrong tree again.

Britt Assombalonga celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot to put them 1-0 up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at the New York...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch