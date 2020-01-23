Report: £10m man tempted by Everton move after Carlo Ancelotti talks

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly phoned Napoli midfielder Allan as he looks to lure the Serie A star to Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has made a personal phone call to Napoli ace Allan, according to Tuttomercatoweb, as the veteran tactician aims to lure the Brazilian international to Goodison Park.

Is there a single midfielder who has performed better away at Anfield this season than Napoli’s tough-tackling terrier?

Back in November, the Partenopei gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a scare like no other in an extraordinary 2019/20 campaign and Allan, in the words of Ancelotti, was the ‘best player on the pitch’ as the Italian giants claimed a deserved 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

Making five successful tackles across 90 minutes and catching the eye with his boundless energy, Allan dominated the centre of the park and made Liverpool’s usually outstanding front three look decidedly ordinary.

And, two months on, reports from the continent suggest that Ancelotti is doing his level best to reunite with a former Udinese dynamo, who joined Napoli for a bargain £10 million, at Everton.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Allan is ‘tempted’ by the prospect of swapping one blue-clad club for another after receiving a phone call from Ancelotti himself. Clearly, the ex-Real Madrid boss is going above and beyond to sign a midfielder who could fill an Idrissa Gueye-shaped void in the Everton team.

Napoli have already signed Stanislav Lobotka from Celta Vigo and Diego Demme from RB Leipzig – two players cut from the same cloth as Allan who could therefore pave the way for his departure.