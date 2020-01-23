Nottingham Forest reportedly enter talks for two players; promotion-winning winger could arrive

Championship high-flyers Nottingham Forest are reportedly raiding Ligue 1 for Metz's Farid Boulaya and Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa.

Nottingham Forest are in negotiations to sign Metz attacking Farid Boulaya on loan with an option to buy, according to France Football, with Nuno Da Costa also expected to arrive.

A much-travelled 26-year-old could be on the move again this month. Boulaya only joined Metz from Girona in January 2018 but it seems that another winter departure is on the cards for a player who knows what it takes to secure promotion.

The versatile attacker, who is arguably at his most influential when playing on the right wing, produced six goals and six assists as Metz cruised to the Ligue 2 title last season.

Needless to say, Sabri Lamouchi, a man who knows the French market well, will be hoping that Boulaya is capable of making a similar impact at Nottingham Forest.

France Football reports that Forest are in discussions over a deal which would see the former Bastia man arrive on loan at the City Ground. Forest, meanwhile, will have an option to make his deal permanent should Boulaya impress in the East Midlands.

The report adds that the two-time European champions have also agreed a deal to sign the £1.5 million-rated Strasbourg forward Nuno Da Costa (above) on a three-and-a-half year contract.

Should both players arrive, which looks likely as things stand, Da Costa and Boulaya will add goals and cutting edge to a Nottingham Forest side who have been worryingly overly reliant on Lewis Grabban in the final third for much of the season.