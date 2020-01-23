Club sign replacement for reported Leeds target, after manager admitted he is leaving

Adri Embarba is leaving Rayo Vallecano with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United reportedly rivalling Premier League pair Norwich City and West Ham United.

Adri Embarba is one step closer to bidding an emotional farewell to Rayo Vallecano.

A winger who has spent the last seven years turning full-backs inside out in the suburbs of Madrid is set to leave the second-tier strugglers behind with Leeds United, Norwich City and West Ham United keen to offer him a fresh start in England (Mundo Deportivo).

And, with the situation progressing at a rate of knots, Embarba could have a new club in the next few days.

Rayo coach Paco Jemez has already admitted, in quotes reported by CCMA, that his talisman had one foot out of the door.

"It seems that he is leaving. We cannot do anything,” said a clearly disappointed tactician. “He is very, very difficult to replace.”

Rayo aren’t waiting on their laurels, however, and already appear to have a replacement on board. Marca reports that Isi Palazon is heading to Madrid from Ponferradina with the challenge of succeeding a player who has produced seven goals and 11 assists in an under-performing side hanging over his head.

Now, Ponferradini president Jose Fernandez Nieto has confirmed, via the club’s official Twitter account, that Isi is bidding farewell to his teammates as he packs his bags and jumps on a flight to Vallecas.

Embarba has an £8.5 million release clause in his contract and, as any avid La Liga viewers will tell you, that could be a snip for any club crying out for a speedy winger capable of scoring and creating goals from a variety of positions in the final third.

Yes, we’re looking at you Leeds.