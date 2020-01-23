Club president claims £17m bid has arrived for reported Wolves and Liverpool target

Multiple Premier League clubs reportedly want Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, including Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

Trabzonspor have confirmed that they have received a £17 million bid for goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers linked with the Turkey international, while speaking to Sporx.

Barely a week goes by these days without one of the most promising shot-stoppers in Europe being linked with a big-money move away from his homeland.

Cakir has gone from strength to strength over the last 18 months and, with a host of Premier League clubs looking to reinforce their goalkeeping department, the 24-year-old has emerged as a man in serious demand.

Wolves, who will lose John Ruddy on a free transfer next summer, need a back-up option to provide competition for Rui Patricio and Ajansspor claims they are sending scouts to watch Cakir in action on a regular basis.

Newcastle have also been linked, via the Northern Echo, while Cakir’s agent told Turkish Football recently that Liverpool are ‘one of four’ English-based outfit interested in securing his client’s services.

While refusing to name the club or clubs in question, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has now confirmed that an offer has arrived.

“Ugurcan Cakir has received a £17 million offer this season,” Agaoglu admitted.

The Super Lig outfit are used to seeing their star players poached with Yusuf Yazici and Okay Yokuslu joining Lille and Celta Vigo respectively in recent transfer windows.

It seems only a matter of time before Cakir follows in their footsteps.