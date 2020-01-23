Death in Paradise season 9 episode 3 cast: Saint Marie welcomes guest stars Osi Okerafor and Adrian Bower

DI Jack Mooney will have cycling on his mind in Death in Paradise episode 3.

There are few better ways to wash away those winter blues than with a bit of sunshine and a trip to the seaside.

However, if your budget doesn't allow for a trip to a Caribbean island paradise, then BBC One's murder mystery series Death in Paradise is the next best thing.

The series has recently returned for its ninth season and is impressively still going strong, especially with a new DI on the horizon.

Up next in series 9 is episode 3, which in typical fashion, is set to star a whole host of guest stars alongside DI Jack Mooney and co.

DEATH IN PARADISE: Meet the cast of series 9 episode 2

The story of episode 3

After episodes 1 and 2 took on a New Year's stabbing and a poisoned artist respectively, episode 3 brings sport into the equation.

Team Storm, a hugely successful and competitive cycling team arrive on Saint Marie for a prestigious event.

However, in the middle of the race, one member of Team Storm is found dead among typically suspicious circumstances.

A PERMANENT FIXTURE: Meet new Death in Paradise star Aude Legastelois

Who's in the cast for episode 3?

As with all Death in Paradise episodes, we centre around the usual main cast, while the weekly murder investigation welcomes in a new batch of actors to guest star.

Main cast

Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney

Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper

Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson

Aude Legastelois as Madeleine Dumas

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Nina Wadia as Anna Houghton

Guest stars

Of course, an episode of Death in Paradise wouldn't be complete without a cast of guest stars to populate the episode.

Ashley Byam as Xavier Prince

Adrian Bower as Brian Hunter

Jade Anouka as Inez Farah

Lloyd Everitt as Josh Hunter

Osi Okerafor as Anton Maduro

Guest star spotlight

The three guest actors we'll be taking a closer look at this week are Ashley Byam, Adrian Bower and Osi Okerafor.

Ashley Byam - Portraying murdered cycling star Xavier Prince is a relative newcomer to the industry in Ashley Byam.

Byam has appeared in just seven roles since making his on-screen acting debut in 2015 but has appeared in some big-name productions including Legend, The Legend of Tarzan and Giri/Haji.

Adrian Bower - The 49-year-old actor takes on the role of Brian Hunter in episode 3, the head coach of Team Storm and father to Lloyd Everitt's character Josh Hunter.

Bower is arguably one of the more experienced guest star in this week's episode after starting his career back in 1996 with a role in the BBC TV film In Your Dreams. Since then, Bower has gone on to appear in over 40 acting roles with his most prominent coming in Teachers, Dirty Filthy Love and The Last Kingdom.

Osi Okerafor - And finally we come to Osi Okerafor, who takes on the role of Anton Maduro in episode 3, the oldest and most experienced member of the Team Storm cycling team.

Osi has the most eye-catching names on his acting CV with roles in the likes of Fury alongside Brad Pitt as well as in Angel Has Fallen and The Huntsman: Winter's War. While Osi may be an actor with Hollywood pedigree, it's worth remembering that he too started life in the world of TV with roles in the like of Torchwood and Rose and Maloney when his career first got underway.