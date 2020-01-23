Dani Olmo's imminent move to Leipzig is bad news for Tottenham

Tottenham face RB Leipzig next month.

Tottenham Hotspur face a tough test next month when the Champions League resumes and they face RB Leipzig.

Their task will be made even harder by Leipzig's imminent acquisition of Dani Olmo.

Sportske Novosti report Olmo is closing in on a move to Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb and is expected to fly to Germany and undergo a medical.

This is a great signing by the notably shrewd German club.

The move improves their attacking options ahead of the Champions League knockout ties.

Olmo is a top quality attacker who can play both as a number 10 or on the right wing.

He was a key part of Spain's under-21 championship winning side last season and was even linked strongly with Tottenham.

Sportske reported as recently as this week that Tottenham were still admirers of Olmo.

Now to be going up against him is a big blow, especially if he can combine efficiently with freescoring striker Timo Werner.

This deal is a missed opportunity for Tottenham to bring in a highly regarded prospect, and it could hurt them almost immediately.