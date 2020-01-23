'Could open the door': Some Villa fans think signing £18m man is back on now

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud throughout much of January so far, but haven't been able to do a deal.

Aston Villa fans think that they now have a chance with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud again.

According to Sky Sports, Fernando Llorente could move to Inter, which means that Giroud would no longer be a target for the Italian club.

It had looked as if the French striker was about to head to Inter over Villa.

But he could find himself back on the market once again, and Villa fans are hopeful that a deal can be agreed for the £18 million striker (Telegraph) with Chelsea before the end of the month.

COME TO THE VILLA GIROUD — No Context Aston Villa (@NoContextAVFC_) January 23, 2020

Could open the door for us to renew our interest in Giroud??? #avfc https://t.co/4LL5AH4jqY — Chris Bedworth (@AVFCBedders) January 23, 2020

Interesting that Giroud’s move to Inter looks like it will fall through #avfc https://t.co/2ciVgFZcTP — Rob Jones (@UpTheAstonVilla) January 22, 2020

Giroud and Simata uptop with grealish in the free role behind them. Full backs to provide width. No need for wingers. Makes sense. We can play through the middle. Let grealish go wherever he wants and have speed and aerial threat upfront. — Kaza (@pkaza84) January 22, 2020

My god, that's Dean Smith's music! — Milpool (@winesandfights) January 23, 2020

Villa have already strengthened their attack this month with the signing of Mbwana Samatta, but it is thought that another addition could be made.

With Giroud Villa would be bringing in proven Premier League quality, which could be crucial in their battle against the drop.

Although the experienced striker has struggled for goals more recently with Chelsea, he still could have a lot to offer Dean Smith’s side, particularly as his link-up play is so strong.

Villa are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, two points above the drop zone.