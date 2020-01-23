Quick links

'Could open the door': Some Villa fans think signing £18m man is back on now

John Verrall
Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Watford FC at Stamford Bridge on May 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud throughout much of January so far, but haven't been able to do a deal.

Aston Villa fans think that they now have a chance with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud again.

According to Sky Sports, Fernando Llorente could move to Inter, which means that Giroud would no longer be a target for the Italian club.

 

It had looked as if the French striker was about to head to Inter over Villa.

But he could find himself back on the market once again, and Villa fans are hopeful that a deal can be agreed for the £18 million striker (Telegraph) with Chelsea before the end of the month.

Villa have already strengthened their attack this month with the signing of Mbwana Samatta, but it is thought that another addition could be made.

With Giroud Villa would be bringing in proven Premier League quality, which could be crucial in their battle against the drop.

Although the experienced striker has struggled for goals more recently with Chelsea, he still could have a lot to offer Dean Smith’s side, particularly as his link-up play is so strong.

Villa are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table, two points above the drop zone.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

