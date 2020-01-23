Confirmed: Wolves and Liverpool lineups for tonight's Premier League clash

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are on the road tonight looking to maintain their excellent form.

Both Wolves and Liverpool have announced their lineups for tonight's English Premier League encounter.

As announced by the club's official Twitter account, Liverpool have gone with:

Starting XI - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Substitutes - Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Origi, Matip, Jones, Williams.

The home side meanwhile have announced the following match squad:

Starting XI - Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker, Otto, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Traore, Jimenez.

Substitutes - Ruddy, Boly, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Kliman, Ashley-Seal.

Wolves have quite the task ahead of them tonight to try and stop the relentless juggernaut that is Klopp's Liverpool.

The Reds have won their last eight games in all competitions and remarkably have yet to be defeated in the top-flight, winning all but one of their 22 league matches.

Surging to a massive lead at the top of the table already, the aim from their perspective will be to extend the gap over Manchester City to 16 points.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side might not be performing quite at that level this term but an unlikely win this evening would move them up into fifth position.

That's a decent enough carrot to encourage them towards a result in front of their own fans.

Wolves ended a three-game winless streak in the Premier League against Southampton at the weekend so will bring a bit of confidence into the fixture.

However, with Klopp naming attacking talents such as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in his starting eleven, they could find themselves under significant pressure throughout the 90 minutes.

Given that the Reds only narrowly beat tonight's opponents at Anfield last month, it's set to be an entertaining evening.