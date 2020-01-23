Celtic reportedly want player who was ‘tremendous’ for Lennon and has ‘electric pace’

Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly want Martin Boyle.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in signing Martin Boyle from Hibernian in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Celtic’s head of football operations Nick Hammond watched Boyle in action for Hibernian in their Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton Academical at Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old is a very good winger who has been at Hibernian since 2015, and Celtic boss Neil Lennon knows him well.

Lennon worked with the Australia international when he was in charge of Hibs, and his previous comments on the former Dundee winger will be very encouraging for the Celtic Park faithful.

Lennon told Edinburghlive about Boyle back in September 2018: “There is still room for improvement in his game but he has been tremendous for me over the two years I have been here and you see improvement in him all the time.

“Physically, he is stronger, he has electric pace and has been a huge player for me. He is everybody’s type of player - he wants to get at people, get beyond and his movement and fitness levels are very, very good."

Good signing for Celtic?

With Scott Sinclair having left Celtic already in the January transfer window, the Hoops could do with a replacement who knows the Scottish Premiership inside out and is an established international player.

Boyle is just that, and having worked with Lennon at Hibernian, the Australia international winger will know what to expect and how to play under the Celtic boss.

According to WhoScored, Boyle has made seven starts and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Hibernian so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.