Celtic

Scottish Premiership

'Brutal the night', 'rank rotten': Some Celtic fans rip into their own player despite win

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Neil Lennon's Celtic brought three points back to Parkhead but some of the Hoops fanbase weren't pleased with Kristoffer Ajer's display.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Twitter about Kristoffer Ajer's performance for the Hoops last night.

The Bhoys defender has flattered to deceive on occasion in recent months and, against Kilmarnock, there were numerous moments in which he did poorly.

Ajer got criticism by some of the Parkhead faithful for appearing to switch off at times, as well as for failing to make use of his left foot either for tackling or for playing the ball.

 

Here is some of the Celtic fan reaction on social media to the Norwegian's display at Killie:

Celtic took the lead on 25 minutes when Odsonne Edouard slotted home his 14th league goal of the season before the break.

Leigh Griffiths then grabbed his second on 51 minutes, only for Nicke Kabamba's header - which came about partly due to slack Celtic defending - to halve the deficit.

Luckily, Neil Lennon's charges fought back to re-establish a two-goal lead, Christopher Jullien heading home from a corner for a 3-1 win.

Up next for Celtic is Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon, head coach of CFR Cluj, in action during the game during the UEFA Champions League 2019

