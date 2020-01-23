'Brutal the night', 'rank rotten': Some Celtic fans rip into their own player despite win

Neil Lennon's Celtic brought three points back to Parkhead but some of the Hoops fanbase weren't pleased with Kristoffer Ajer's display.

A number of Celtic fans have been commenting on Twitter about Kristoffer Ajer's performance for the Hoops last night.

The Bhoys defender has flattered to deceive on occasion in recent months and, against Kilmarnock, there were numerous moments in which he did poorly.

Ajer got criticism by some of the Parkhead faithful for appearing to switch off at times, as well as for failing to make use of his left foot either for tackling or for playing the ball.

Here is some of the Celtic fan reaction on social media to the Norwegian's display at Killie:

Ajer is a liability — Jack Laffey (@jacklaffey) 22 January 2020

Three at the back set up and it’s taken fifteen minutes before Ajer has carried the ball more than five yards forward. Bit weird. — Owen J Brown (@OwenJamesBrown) 22 January 2020

That cross into the box mist have been the most ajer-esque thing i’ve ever seen @20MinuteTims — Thomas Murphy (@TDogMurphy) 22 January 2020

Ajer gives me the fear. — Joe Gallagher (@JoeGal_tweets) 22 January 2020

Ajer is the centre half version of Samaras. Amazing at times, barely a professional footballer at others. — JK (@karta_13) 22 January 2020

Hayes having one of his better games and he's the worst player on the park (after Ajer) — VanMighty (@AwkJes) 22 January 2020

ajer has went backwards this season under lennon a think man — Gerardinho (@GerryReid95) 22 January 2020

Ajer too busy looking for an offside that never was than doing his job and defending — Colin (@ColinB87) 22 January 2020

He did yes but Jozo should have been tighter to him and Ajer was ball watching. — Derek Crawford (@deeko1978) 22 January 2020

Kris Ajer's stubborn refusal to use his left foot is mesmerising. — Ross MacDougall (@rossmac74) 22 January 2020

Ajer again. I like the bigman but he is not the answer at CB. Switches off far to many times and puts us in trouble a lot. — Derek Crawford (@deeko1978) 22 January 2020

Really don’t know what’s happened to Ajer, he’s been rank rotten last few games he’s played, absolutely NO positional sense !! — bribhoy7 (@bribhoy7) 22 January 2020

Im always positive with the team but big ajer was brutal the night. — GovanBhoy87 (@Govanbhoy87) 22 January 2020

Not sure about you, but Ajer is turning into one of my least favourite players in a Celtic shirt — Steven Fraser (@stevenfraser11) 23 January 2020

Celtic took the lead on 25 minutes when Odsonne Edouard slotted home his 14th league goal of the season before the break.

Leigh Griffiths then grabbed his second on 51 minutes, only for Nicke Kabamba's header - which came about partly due to slack Celtic defending - to halve the deficit.

Luckily, Neil Lennon's charges fought back to re-establish a two-goal lead, Christopher Jullien heading home from a corner for a 3-1 win.

Up next for Celtic is Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash against Ross County at Parkhead.