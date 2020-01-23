'Don't come back', 'waste of wages': Some Celtic fans react as player offloaded by Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has barely given the Hoops defender a look-in this season.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about Jack Hendry leaving Parkhead on loan.

The 24-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic this season, with the centre-back behind the likes of Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic in Neil Lennon's considerations.

Indeed, Hendry has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Lennon retook the Bhoys' reins on a permanent basis - an 11-minute cameo during the Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle back in September.

According to the Daily Record, English Football League sides Blackpool and Lincoln City were keen on snapping up the 24-year-old on loan.

However, it has now been confirmed that Hendry has joined Australian A League club Melbourne City on loan until the end of this season.

Melbourne wrote that Hendry had joined on an injury replacement contract, coming into the squad to fill in for defender Richard Windbichler who is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Plenty of Celtic fans are pleased to see the back of Hendry - here is some of the reaction on social media:

Hendry has been on Celtic's books since January 2018, when he joined from Dundee on a contract until the summer of 2022, and has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions (Transfermarkt).