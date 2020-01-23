'The real deal': Academy chief raves about Celtic prodigy who 'could be like Kieran Tierney'

The Celtic academy left-back has been described as 'the real deal' by the chief of the academy where he learned the ropes.

Celtic have a youngster in their academy ranks who is "the real deal" and "could be like Kieran Tierney", according to the chief of the academy where he learned the ropes.

Left-back Matthew Anderson signed a professional contract with Celtic last December, as was reported by the Blantyre Soccer Academy's Twitter channel.

The 16-year-old started out at the Blantyre Soccer Academy and had two spells there, either side of a short stint at Celtic, before being taken on by Motherwell.

Celtic then came back for Anderson last year, the youngster moving to St Ninian’s Academy in Bishopbriggs, and he has now signed a pro contract with the Scottish champions.

Blantyre Soccer Academy chief Jimmy Whelan is pleased to see Anderson doing so well and believes he has the talent and potential to become a standout player for Celtic, like Tierney was.

"It’s fantastic for us as a club, and it’s great to see Matthew doing so well," Whelan told the Daily Record. "I know Matthew personally, I’ve known him since he was four, so it is fantastic to see him sign for Celtic.

"He is dedicated, he has his head screwed on and is very academic. Celtic are letting him finish his education, and then bringing him back in. His parents swithered a bit, but when they saw what Celtic had to offer, they felt it was the right club for him.

"He really is one to watch, he is the real deal, and could be like Kieran Tierney."

Anderson was part of the Scotland Under-16s squad which shared the Victory Shield with Wales last year and was also called up to the squad to take on their Australia counterparts on 22 January, a narrow 3-2 defeat for the home nation.