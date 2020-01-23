Quick links

'The real deal': Academy chief raves about Celtic prodigy who 'could be like Kieran Tierney'

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Celtic academy left-back has been described as 'the real deal' by the chief of the academy where he learned the ropes.

Celtic have a youngster in their academy ranks who is "the real deal" and "could be like Kieran Tierney", according to the chief of the academy where he learned the ropes.

Left-back Matthew Anderson signed a professional contract with Celtic last December, as was reported by the Blantyre Soccer Academy's Twitter channel.

The 16-year-old started out at the Blantyre Soccer Academy and had two spells there, either side of a short stint at Celtic, before being taken on by Motherwell.

 

Celtic then came back for Anderson last year, the youngster moving to St Ninian’s Academy in Bishopbriggs, and he has now signed a pro contract with the Scottish champions.

Blantyre Soccer Academy chief Jimmy Whelan is pleased to see Anderson doing so well and believes he has the talent and potential to become a standout player for Celtic, like Tierney was.

"It’s fantastic for us as a club, and it’s great to see Matthew doing so well," Whelan told the Daily Record. "I know Matthew personally, I’ve known him since he was four, so it is fantastic to see him sign for Celtic.

Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"He is dedicated, he has his head screwed on and is very academic. Celtic are letting him finish his education, and then bringing him back in. His parents swithered a bit, but when they saw what Celtic had to offer, they felt it was the right club for him.

"He really is one to watch, he is the real deal, and could be like Kieran Tierney."

Anderson was part of the Scotland Under-16s squad which shared the Victory Shield with Wales last year and was also called up to the squad to take on their Australia counterparts on 22 January, a narrow 3-2 defeat for the home nation.

A general view created with a Fish Eye lens of Hampden Park during the William Hill Scottish Cup Semi-Final between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at Hampden Park on April 23, 2017 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

