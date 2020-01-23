CoD Modern Warfare: Shoot The Ship returns to playlists - update 1.13 patch notes

Update 1.13 sees the return of Shoot The Ship to playlists and more in the patch notes for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare received update 1.13 yesterday. This resulted in rank resets via corruptions, but it seems that Infinity Ward have rolled out a fix for these issues. In this article you can find the patch notes for the newest download which includes the return of Shoot The Ship to playlists.

The headline addition from the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.13 is the arrival of the "one-hit kill" crossbow. This is the newest weapon to be added to the game since the RAM-7 and Holger-26.

You can discover how to unlock the crossbow by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover what else is new in update 1.13.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.13

Update 1.13 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare adds the crossbow and five additional loadout slots.

It also adds Capture The Flag and Shoot The Ship to playlists with Shoot House 24/7 having been removed. In addition, Aniyah Palace has also been added back into rotation.

The update also fixes some bugs and glitches such as the playlist filter not switching game modes, an out of bounds exploit for Aniyah Palace and player collision. Infinity Ward's fix for the latter will particularly please those who have been complaining since December.

As well as all of the above, Modern Warfare fans have Call Of Duty League Gear to look forward to. These are home and away skins that will be added to the in-game store on January 24th.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.13 patch notes

You can check out Infinity Ward's patch notes for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.13 below:

What’s new

Playlist Update: Added Capture the Flag and Shoot the Ship (Removes Shoot House 24/7) playlists. We also added Aniyah Palace back into rotation

Five additional loadout slots.

New weapon – Crossbow. Unlocked by using a Marksman Rifle with a Reflex Optic, get five kills in 25 different matches.

General

In some cases, players could hit an invisible kill trigger in a bush that would cause them to die instantly while near A Flag on Port. This has been fixed.

Fixed an out of bounds exploit on Aniyah Palace.

Temporarily removing Krovnik Farmland out of rotation while we work on a few bugs.

Fix for a bug that could lock a PC player’s FOV at 60 until they respawn while in Ground War.

The “Stand Together” calling card (Three Wins in Team Deathmatch) was being awarded even though this calling card is earned by default. This has been adjusted to the “Redemption” calling card.

The Daily Challenge for getting “10 Claymore Kills” was awarding the “One Shot” spray which is unlocked by default. This has been adjusted to the “Soft Serve” spray.

Fix for an issue where the playlist filter would not switch game modes, even with multiple modes selected.

Adjusted the damage threshold for “Get X Kills while Injured” challenge to make it a bit easier to obtain.

Various out-of-map exploit fixes.

Fix for a few graphical errors that could occur on Ground War maps.

Infected: Fixed a bug where the Nuke effects and audio will interrupt and overlap the final killcam if called in after death of the final survivor.

Fixes to the Recent Players list appearing incorrectly on Xbox.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to capture the Hardpoint while in the hotel on St. Petrograd.

Adjusted the obituary to remove the oldest items first.

Fixed a bug that would reset Voice Chat settings after the application was hard closed.

Fix for a bug that allowed player collision. This has been fixed.

Players can no longer cancel their recovery state when sliding, but will always incur the standard fire delay (visually the player will still respond).

On Shipment, players are able to set Care Packages on spawn points, causing players to die instantly when spawning in on these points. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the Elite Xbox One controller had a slight bounce back with the analog sticks.

Fixed a bug that could give players invincibility.

Fix for some Officer Progression emblems not displaying the correct rarity.

Fixed an issue that would lock Operator missions despite having the correct Battle Pass Tier.

Field Upgrades

Fixed a bug where using the ‘Stopping Power Rounds’ Field Upgrade with an empty C4 slot would cause the C4 detonator to appear before reloading with the Stopping Power Rounds.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to reach unintended locations while manipulating the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade.

Fixed a bug that allowed the Recon Drone to fly into geo if C4 was thrown onto it.

Fix for Stopping Power Rounds not applying the correct damage boost to headshots.

Trophy System

Increased protection radius.

Decreased the radius and the damage taken by trophy explosions.

Fixed a bug where the explosion damage and effects wouldn’t trigger for the third explosion.

Killstreaks

Fixed a bug that allowed the Cruise Missile to kill players while out of bounds on Shipment.

Weapons

Fixed a bug where the 1mW Laser wouldn’t appear equipped on the 1911 pistol while in the Gunsmith menu.

M4A1 Blueprint “OG” ADS position moved forward; the viewmodel or gun’s position relative to the camera or player’s eye is moved forward more, so it blocks less of the line of sight.

Changing the magazine capacity from 45 to 50 for the RAM-7 extended magazine.

Increasing the bullet penetration of the MK2 Carbine.

Less horizontal recoil on the initial bullets of the FN Scar-17.

Changed the way stats are displayed for stocks to be more consistent with other attachments (this is for the graphs only, not the actual stats).

Call Of DutyLeague

Domination: Flags must be neutralized before being captured again. Settings for neutralization timing are now available in settings.

Decreased charge time on the Trophy System.

Headshot multiplier damage has been clamped; torso and headshots are now the same.

Removed lightweight boost and decreased charge time on Dead Silence.

CoD Caster

Reworked minimap visuals (removed outside map background, removed minimap frame).

Improved readability of the killfeed and nameplate colors.

Improved the quality of the colored arrows shown under players when using the Aerial Camera.

Data View feature has been temporarily removed.

PC

Tweaked parts of the Battle Pass UI in order to better support higher Aspect Ratios.

Fixed an issue with the sound effects on the Support Helo.

Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability.