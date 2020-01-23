BBC Scotland's Dodds impressed after noticing Celtic trio's set-piece routine

Celtic picked up an important win away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening.

Pundit Billy Dodds was left impressed by the triple attacking threat that Celtic defenders posed from set-pieces against Kilmarnock last night, speaking to BBC Scotland (23/01 live match page, 21:19).

Neil Lennon's team emerged as 3-1 winners from the Scottish Premiership encounter, maintaining their two-point lead at the top of the table.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien secured the victory.

It was Jullien's goal that Dodds highlighted on BBC commentary, noting that the Frenchman and his defensive partners Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic were wreaking havoc in the Killie box.

BBC Scotland (23/01 live match page, 21:19), he said: "I've been watching the three of them - Ajer, Simunovic and Jullien - as they're together at one stage, then they split, they separate, then two going together.

"But it's all about the delivery as they put it on the mark every time and Jullien gets himself free, above everybody with a commanding header with pace on the ball, just directing it. That's exactly what Jullien does."

Jullien is becoming quite the set-piece threat

Last summer's signing is primarily tasked with defending but, as Dodds notes, he's a classy operator in the opposition box too.

He's actually already scored five goals this season (Transfermarkt), with huge set-piece efforts coming against Lazio in the Europa League and Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

If he can continue to pop up on the end of excellent dead balls like Leigh Griffiths' last night, he has every chance of doubling his current tally in the second half of the campaign.

Jullien has lived up to the promise of his multi-million pound arrival and if he can continue knocking in important goals, his popularity with the Celtic support is only going to rise and rise.