Where are the 2020 BAFTAs held? Explore the iconic 149-year-old venue!

The 2020 BAFTA Awards are almost here but where is the event being held this year?

It's that time of year again, folks. Film awards season is here!

While the Oscars are obviously seen as the ultimate prize, a lot of attention still goes to awards such as the Golden Globes and here in the UK, the BAFTAs.

This year will no doubt be a closely fought contest with some truly superb films among the nominees.

And in suitable fashion, to go alongside the grand occasion, the BAFTAs will be hosted in one of the UK's most iconic and historic locations.

The 2020 BAFTAs are right around the corner

The 2020 BAFTAs are almost here. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 2nd and anticipation is clearly growing to see who wins what in the biggest event in UK cinema.

After the ever-lovable Stephen Fry hosted the BAFTAs from 2001-2006 and 2012-2017, Joanna Lumley took over presenting duties in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, however, it will be the energetic Graham Norton, famed for his talk show and Eurovision commentary who'll be taking on presenting duties at one of the most stunning venues in the UK.

Where are the 2020 BAFTAs being held?

The 2020 BAFTAs are being held in the glorious Royal Albert Hall.

Throughout their 73-year history, the BAFTAs have always been held in London but have rarely settled in one location.

From 2000-2007, the ceremony took place at the flagship Odeon cinema in Leicester Square. Between 2008 and 2016, it was the Royal Opera House that hosted the BAFTAs.

But since 2017, it has been the 149-year-old Royal Albert Hall which has been the home of the BAFTAs.

The Royal Albert Hall was first opened in 1871 by Queen Victoria who dedicated the venue to her late husband who died in 1861.

The venue is a work of architectural art and the iconic building can host a crowd capacity of 5,272.

As well as the BAFTAs, the Royal Albert Hall is famed for hosting the Proms, a string of concerts which have ran since 1941.

How to watch the ceremony

The 2020 BAFTAs ceremony takes place on February 2nd and will be available to watch on BBC One from 9pm to 11pm.

To make sure the awards ceremony doesn't drag on for hours, the actual ceremony takes place earlier on in the day and some of the minor awards are edited out to keep the runtime a little shorter.