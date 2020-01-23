Arsenal talks for international centre back claimed, Arteta reportedly battling Guardiola for him

Arsenal are reportedly keen on defender Mykola Matviyenko.

Arsenal paired Shkodran Mustafi with David Luiz on Tuesday night, and it's fair to say it didn't exactly go to plan in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Mustafi's underhit back pass put Luiz in trouble, and he ended up receiving a red card for his subsequent foul on Tammy Abraham as he prepared to shoot.

Arsenal have clear problems at the back, and whilst William Saliba is arriving in the summer, signing another centre back this month may not be a terrible idea, especially with Calum Chambers out for the rest of the season.

Now, the agent of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko has told Football24 has claimed that talks with Arsenal have been ongoing for some time, and they hope negotiations with Shakhtar go well.

"Lately, my colleagues and I have been in constant contact with Arsenal representatives, holding meetings,” said Yuri Danchenko. “The Gunners' representatives have already contacted Shakhtar and we hope that these negotiations will be successful,” he added.

Danchenko wouldn't reveal the value of a potential deal, claiming all will become clear soon, with the agent seemingly confident that a deal is a real possibility.

Matviyenko, 23, is a shade under 6ft tall, meaning he's a little small for a centre back, but he is quick and adept at bringing the ball out from the back, whilst he's also left-footed, meaning he can bring balance to the Arsenal defence – especially if paired with Saliba.

What's interesting is that Mikel Arteta going for Matviyenko means he will have to battle his mentor Pep Guardiola, as Football.London note that Manchester City want him too – and having played against City this season with Shakhtar, Matviyenko may just have stuck in Arteta's mind.