'Get this done', 'excites me': Some Arsenal fans react to transfer links with 'beast' CB

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly eager to strengthen their defensive ranks this month.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about comments made by the agent of Mykola Matviyenko regarding the Gunners' interest in the Ukrainian centre-back.

Arsenal's defence has come under major scrutiny this season, particularly at centre-back, with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi all playing in the role this term - to varying degrees of success.

It has been claimed that the Emirates Stadium side have begun negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk over a potential deal for Matviyenko, according to his agent Yuriy Danchenko.

"My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings," Danchenko told Ukrainian media, as quoted by Football London.

"The Gunners' hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed."

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Shakhtar and, following some stints out on loan in Ukraine, he has become a first-teamer for club and country.

Matviyenko has clocked up 61 appearances and had a hand in seven goals (Transfermarkt) for Shakhtar, as well as winning 26 caps for Ukraine.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media regarding Danchenko's comments on his client:

Just seen his passing range. He is good. Very good with the ball. He is just a ball playing defeder and can also play at the LB — GOONZY (@i_amgoonzy) January 22, 2020

please get this done ffs, apparently man city want him too — Arjun AV (@thearjunav) January 22, 2020

This man is an actual beast. Ukrainian Laporte. — OneArsenal (@OneArsenal2) January 22, 2020

Could be a real option shouldn’t cost to much only has 18 months left on his contract and most importantly he’s left footed — Jack Murphy (@JackMur77337373) January 22, 2020

OK. So this guy is 5ft11. I've always thought one issue Mustafi has is lack of height, but even so, his still 6ft. I just feel we need a big towering CB. This chap is small. Just can't see this being a successful outcome. — A is for Arsenal (@hardeep_221) January 22, 2020

All geese weird unknown players, can arsenal just sign someone we all know and rate? Liverpool needed a saviour and paid 75 for Van Dijk , why can't we sort ours out once and for all! 65 -70 would get Koulibaly FFS! — Cher (@publicboifrend) January 22, 2020

He play more of LB than CB. I have seen this guy play twice. He is a very good tackler, fast, and a good crosser of the ball. My only issue with him is that he is not so tall standing at 5’11 — AllArsenalEverything (@Arsenalnoble) January 22, 2020

This is the sort of transfer that excites me.



23 years old

CL experience



Give me this over likes of Kurzawa EVERY DAY!!! — Arteta’s Army (@GoonerTweetz) January 22, 2020

Hidden gem? I hope so. — Julián Magni / (@JulianMagni) January 22, 2020

Matviyenko has also been linked with a move to Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City, having played against them in the Champions League earlier this season.