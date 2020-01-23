Quick links

'Get this done', 'excites me': Some Arsenal fans react to transfer links with 'beast' CB

Mykola Matviyenko of Shakhtar Donetsk
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly eager to strengthen their defensive ranks this month.

Mykola Matviyenko of Shakhtar Donetsk

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter about comments made by the agent of Mykola Matviyenko regarding the Gunners' interest in the Ukrainian centre-back.

Arsenal's defence has come under major scrutiny this season, particularly at centre-back, with David Luiz, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi all playing in the role this term - to varying degrees of success.

 

 

It has been claimed that the Emirates Stadium side have begun negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk over a potential deal for Matviyenko, according to his agent Yuriy Danchenko.

"My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings," Danchenko told Ukrainian media, as quoted by Football London.

"The Gunners' hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed."

Mykola Matviyenko of Ukraine

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Shakhtar and, following some stints out on loan in Ukraine, he has become a first-teamer for club and country.

Matviyenko has clocked up 61 appearances and had a hand in seven goals (Transfermarkt) for Shakhtar, as well as winning 26 caps for Ukraine.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have been saying on social media regarding Danchenko's comments on his client:

Matviyenko has also been linked with a move to Arsenal's Premier League rivals Manchester City, having played against them in the Champions League earlier this season.

Mykola Matviyenko of Shakhtar Donetsk

