'No-brainer', 'give him 300k a week': Some Arsenal fans react to report on £50m-rated ace

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 30, 2019 in...
Arsenal prodigy Gabriel Martinelli is already being linked with other clubs despite only joining the Gunners last summer.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report claiming the Gunners are planning to treble Gabriel Martinelli's salary amid supposed interest from overseas.

The 18-year-old's fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium continues as he claimed his second goal in two games on Tuesday night, scoring a brilliant equaliser against Chelsea to put Arsenal level for the first time in the match, which eventually finished 2-2.

 

 

Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer for £6million, now has 10 goals in just 21 Arsenal appearances, the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for the club since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99, as well as three assists (Transfermarkt).

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian's form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50million - and in response, talks are said to be under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10,000-per-week to around £30,000-per-week.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have said on social media about the Real speculation and the reported pay rise in the pipeline:

Martinelli is currently contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2024, so should the report be true, it would mean a huge vote of confidence in the young prodigy.

