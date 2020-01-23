'No-brainer', 'give him 300k a week': Some Arsenal fans react to report on £50m-rated ace

Arsenal prodigy Gabriel Martinelli is already being linked with other clubs despite only joining the Gunners last summer.
A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report claiming the Gunners are planning to treble Gabriel Martinelli's salary amid supposed interest from overseas.
The 18-year-old's fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium continues as he claimed his second goal in two games on Tuesday night, scoring a brilliant equaliser against Chelsea to put Arsenal level for the first time in the match, which eventually finished 2-2.
Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer for £6million, now has 10 goals in just 21 Arsenal appearances, the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for the club since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99, as well as three assists (Transfermarkt).
According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian's form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50million - and in response, talks are said to be under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10,000-per-week to around £30,000-per-week.
Here is what some Arsenal fans have said on social media about the Real speculation and the reported pay rise in the pipeline:
Better be a (5 years + 1 club option) contract. Throw in the number 7 shirt too! Whatever he wants.— Blanco (@Blanco_N5) 22 January 2020
We can't repeat the cycle with Martinelli
Ffs with Madrid— Anton (@ArsenalBach) 22 January 2020
GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS— M.B (@Musab_Baig1) 22 January 2020
Slap in a 300m release clause— Magista49 ⚪ (@magista49) 22 January 2020
not enough it should be 500m> .— Malaysian gooner (@_ArsenalSZN_) 23 January 2020
Old arsenal would sell him. So I’m glad we’re making great moves to keep him— Marley Worth (@MarleyWiggan) 22 January 2020
Give him 300 grand a week— hr1234 (@henryrouse161) 22 January 2020
for 50 mil madrid can buy his right boot— azmir (@azmirzulkurnain) 23 January 2020
What why.— jackdarton (@jackdarton1) 22 January 2020
Madrid already ...God help us!!— Biological Catalyst (@kingV_ce) 23 January 2020
No brainer, if we don’t do so he’ll leave and we’ll lose out on a great player in the making.— Joseph Malachy Doherty (@josephmalachy) 22 January 2020
Martinelli is currently contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2024, so should the report be true, it would mean a huge vote of confidence in the young prodigy.
