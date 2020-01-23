'No-brainer', 'give him 300k a week': Some Arsenal fans react to report on £50m-rated ace

Arsenal prodigy Gabriel Martinelli is already being linked with other clubs despite only joining the Gunners last summer.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report claiming the Gunners are planning to treble Gabriel Martinelli's salary amid supposed interest from overseas.

The 18-year-old's fine start to life at the Emirates Stadium continues as he claimed his second goal in two games on Tuesday night, scoring a brilliant equaliser against Chelsea to put Arsenal level for the first time in the match, which eventually finished 2-2.

Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer for £6million, now has 10 goals in just 21 Arsenal appearances, the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for the club since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99, as well as three assists (Transfermarkt).

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian's form has sparked interest from Real Madrid, who are believed to value Martinelli at around £50million - and in response, talks are said to be under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli with a pay rise from £10,000-per-week to around £30,000-per-week.

Martinelli is currently contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2024, so should the report be true, it would mean a huge vote of confidence in the young prodigy.