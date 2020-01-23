'Another Orta masterclass': Some Leeds fans react to transfer report about attack-minded duo

Leeds United fans will be hoping there will be some incomings before the January transfer window slams shut.

Leeds United fans are baffled as to why they signed Guille Amor and Rafa Mujica as they are seemingly set to head for the exit door after only six or so months at the club.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has claimed that versatile midfielder, Amor, is set to move to Getafe, whilst attacker, Mujica has posted pictures of himself on social media in a Villareal shirt.

The duo arrived at Elland Road from Barcelona's academy in the summer, and despite putting pen-to-paper on healthy deals in Yorkshire, they are leaving just as they have walked through the doors.

The Leeds fans don't understand why they signed the players in the first place as they questioned the clubs transfer policy because they don't like what they are seeing.

There are sections of the Leeds support who feel that, for large parts, those players who they have signed from seniors to youngsters has mainly been negative.

Whilst the above duo weren't first-team squad players, Leeds do require some more fresh faces into their squad before deadline day, especially a much-needed striker.

Patrick Bamford is the only senior hitman at the club, and following Eddie Nketiah's loan deal being cut short, Marcelo Bielsa needs someone to replace him.

Many names have been touted, and with the days ticking by, the Leeds faithful are getting a little restless because they want someone to walk through the doors to help them out.

