Who plays Anna in Death in Paradise? Former EastEnders star to shake-up life on Saint Marie

Death in Paradise has returned for its ninth series and there's another big shake-up on the cards.

Weather-wise here in the UK, January is easily the worst month of the year; it's cold, it's dark, it's usually raining and there's not even Christmas to look forward to like in December.

And for many, the awful British weather is exactly why Death in Paradise, with its sunshine, sea and fiendish murder mysteries is the perfect antidote to the January blues.

2020 sees the series return for its ninth series and what's even more impressive is that throughout those nine series, the viewing figures have remained steadily high.

However, for the characters on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, that steadiness is about to be shaken up once again thanks to the arrival of a new character for series 9.

Meet Anna Houghton in Death in Paradise

The first episode of Death in Paradise series 9 shows off the glorious New Year's celebrations on Saint Marie and as a result, it attracts plenty of tourists.

One such tourist is Anna Houghton (played by Nina Wadia) who witnesses a fatal stabbing during the celebrations and takes her evidence to the police.

Recently separated from her husband, Anna is quickly introduced to DI Jack Mooney and sparks begin to fly between the two, something that many have speculated will result in Jack quitting the Saint Marie police force.

Who is Nina Wadia and what else has she been in?

Nina Wadia is a 51-year-old British actress originally from the Indian city of Bombay.

She has had an illustrious acting career to date with over 70 roles to her name since earning her first role in 1991's BBC TV series 2point4 Children according to IMDb.

Her biggest role to date, without doubt, came in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders where she played Zainab between 2007 and 2013, appearing in over 450 episodes.

Other highlights in Nina Wadia's career have also come in the likes of Still Open All Hours, Goodness Gracious Me, The Vicar of Dibley, Doctor Who and 2019's Aladdin remake where she had a bit-part as Zulla, a market stallholder.

A new Detective on the horizon

Fans have been speculating that Anna and Jack's blooming relationship will be the reason for his departure from Saint Marie, something which was announced when Ardal O'Hanlon revealed he would be stepping down from the role.

This, of course, had left the door open for a fresh face to take the reigns of the Detective Inspector role and it will be a fresh face indeed.

Ralf Little, who has appeared on Death in Paradise before as a different character, will take on the DI mantle in Saint Marie as Neville Parker.

When he does make his first appearance, Ralf Little will be the youngest DI in Death in Paradise history aged just 39 and we can't wait to see what sort of impact he'll have on the show.