Alan Hutton shares what he noticed about Rangers fans during win v St Mirren

Rangers recorded a narrow win against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

Alan Hutton has claimed that he noticed that the Rangers fans weren't 'too happy' despite their narrow 1-0 win against St Mirren in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield looked 'lively' during the game at Ibrox, whilst Borna Barisic was his 'Man of the Match'.

It was a lacklustre performance from the Gers, who were without their star man Alfredo Morelos because of suspension and they also played a team that had only one shot at their goal.

Speaking to Soccer Special on Sky Sports (22/01/20 at 9:35 pm), Hutton shared what he noticed about the Rangers fans and their reaction to their team's performance on the night.

"No, they're not too happy," Hutton told Sky Sports. "There has been a few moans and groans. You can tell St Mirren's game plan to sit back and after 80 minutes, the manager Jim Goodwin changed it to a 4-2-3-1 and he had a little go.

"Ojo has come on for Rangers. He looked lively. Arfield looked lively. I think overall, Steven Gerrard will be unhappy, they have just been wasteful in the final third. They haven't really had that killer edge to them.

"Barisic has perhaps been Man of the Match, his delivery into the box has been superb, but unfortunately, they just haven't been able to get on the end of it."

Three points are three points for Rangers and Gerrard despite them not punishing St Mirren as much as they should have done on the night.

Not only that, they have started the second half of the campaign in a positive fashion, and despite still being two points behind Celtic, they still have that game in hand.

Nonetheless, in Morelos' absence, it was Jermain Defoe who ensured that the Gers didn't miss their main man up top, as attention will now turn to bottom-of-the-table Hearts on Sunday.