Agent posts photo on Twitter with 21-year-old after agreeing Celtic move

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Celtic have snapped up midfielder Ismaila Soro from Bnei Yehuda.

Celtic landed their second signing of the January transfer window on Wednesday, securing the services of midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The Bhoys snapped up striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Bialystok last week, and then turned their attention to bolstering their midfield.

Soro may not be a household name, but he has been linked with Celtic since December, having been spotted by Bhoys scouts.

 

On Wednesday, Celtic confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Soro from Bnei Yehuda in Israel, and with a medical completed, they're just waiting for international clearance and a work permit.

Soro should be fine on both fronts there, and Celtic will be hoping that he has more success at Parkhead than compatriot and fellow midfielder Eboue Kouassi.

A diminutive, all-action midfielder who has thrived in Israel after stints in Moldova and Belarus, Soro is only 21, and has real potential to become a fixture of the Celtic side in the years to come.

Celtic were aided in their pursuit by agent Dudu Dahan, who has a close connection with boss Neil Lennon; he helped bring Efe Ambrose, Nir Bitton, Rami Gershon, Beram Kayal and Hatem Abd Elhamed to Celtic, and Ofir Marciano to Hibernian under Lennon.

They've now worked together again, with Dahan taking to Twitter last night to post a photo alongside Soro as he signed for Celtic, confirming his medical went without a hitch, leaving Celtic fans to reflect on Dahan's influence at Parkhead one again.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

