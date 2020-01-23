'Absolutely frightening', 'Feels likely': Some Celtic fans are keen on signing 26-year-old

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been linked with Celtic this week.

Some Celtic supporters have given their thumbs up to a potential move for Hibs attacker Martin Boyle after reports crediting the Hoops with an interest in the player.

The Scotsman have reported that Head of Football Operations Nick Hammond was in attendance to watch the winger create two assists for his side at Easter Road, on their way to a 2-1 Wednesday win over Hamilton.

Celtic have already added Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro to their ranks this month, but with a bit of extra depth needed in the right winger position, a move for Boyle makes plenty of sense.

The player has been one of the better players in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring six goals and assisting six more despite only joining in on the action in October.

His form has been so good recently that he won the December player of the month award.

The Australian international is unlikely to be the most exotic name linked with Celtic this month but is a known quantity to Neil Lennon and could do a job in Glasgow.

Lennon utilised the player often when the manager of Hibs.

How serious Celtic's interest in the 26-year-old isn't clear at this stage but with just over a week before the end of the transfer window, they'll need to move soon if Hammond and Lennon want their man.

These fans are keen on seeing the move happen, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

Martin Boyle isn't a glamorous name but domestically he's proven, could he make the step up in Europe? Won't know unless he gets a chance same as any player we've signed from a Scottish club, a think he's worth a punt, pace he has is absolutely frightening for defenders — Gunnie (@CG67_) January 22, 2020

Martin Boyle we already no he proven in the league so it’s a yes from me if rumours are — celtic jaime (official account) (@jaimelawson08) January 22, 2020

Martin Boyle wouldn’t be the worst signing. — Kieran Caw (@Kieran_Celtic) January 22, 2020

I think Martin Boyle would be a decent signing good back up to forrest and has pace to burn score goals aswell — Paul the tim (@paulthetim) January 23, 2020

Put a bit of pressure on Forrest to perform too - argument to be made that Forrest was motivated to peak performance when there was pressure from Paddy. — Gastro Celtic (@Gastro_Celtic) January 23, 2020

The boy is decent at least he has a shot at goal if there's nothing else on anytime I have watched him play at CP he is always the most dangerous player for hibs. — Daniel Tobin (@dant66) January 23, 2020

Aye good player Paul. Liked him for a while. — Mark (@Duffbhoy1983) January 23, 2020

Yip. Good player. Would add to our armoury. Feels likely.



Just worry about his injury record. We must be the most injury prone club in world Fitba. — CG44 (@Ticketustastic) January 23, 2020