'Absolutely frightening', 'Feels likely': Some Celtic fans are keen on signing 26-year-old

John McGinley
Martin Boyle (L) of Hibernian FC is closed down by Christophe Berra (C) of Heart of Midlothian FC and Craig Halkett (R) of Heart of Midlothian FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match...
Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been linked with Celtic this week.

Martin Boyle (C) of Hibernian FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park on December 26, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Some Celtic supporters have given their thumbs up to a potential move for Hibs attacker Martin Boyle after reports crediting the Hoops with an interest in the player.

The Scotsman have reported that Head of Football Operations Nick Hammond was in attendance to watch the winger create two assists for his side at Easter Road, on their way to a 2-1 Wednesday win over Hamilton.

Celtic have already added Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro to their ranks this month, but with a bit of extra depth needed in the right winger position, a move for Boyle makes plenty of sense.

The player has been one of the better players in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring six goals and assisting six more despite only joining in on the action in October.

 

His form has been so good recently that he won the December player of the month award.

The Australian international is unlikely to be the most exotic name linked with Celtic this month but is a known quantity to Neil Lennon and could do a job in Glasgow.

Lennon utilised the player often when the manager of Hibs.

How serious Celtic's interest in the 26-year-old isn't clear at this stage but with just over a week before the end of the transfer window, they'll need to move soon if Hammond and Lennon want their man.

Martin Boyle of Australia in action during the International Friendly match between Australia and Oman at Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab...

These fans are keen on seeing the move happen, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

