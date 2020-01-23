'£7m - done': Some Leeds fans urge Whites to bid for international striker after rival club talk

Nahki Wells scored against Leeds United for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Some Leeds United fans are urging their side to bid for Nahki Wells after Nottingham Forest reportedly made an approach for the Burnley striker currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Wells scored the only goal as QPR beat Leeds 1-0 on Saturday, his 13th in 26 Championship outings this campaign.

But according to West London Sport, Burnley have an option to recall the Bermudan in January, and are 'expected to do so' if an attractive offer arrives.

The website claims that another of Leeds' promotion rivals, Bristol City, have already indicated that they want to sign Wells, with Nottingham Forest in contact since then.

But as a replacement for the recalled Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah continues to evade Leeds, Wells is becoming an increasingly appealing option.

Why don't we join the race for Nakhi Wells? #lufc — Jack (@JackSnowey) January 23, 2020

Definitely think Wells even though he did them hand balls against us is worth at least an enquiry. Wouldn't cost the earth either. #lufc https://t.co/msNnexlQs9 — OneMan Armystead (@1ManArmytstead) January 23, 2020

Give Burnley 7mil for Nahki Wells. Done.#lufc — Joey (@thejoeydee) January 22, 2020

@LUFC @andrearadri Nakhi Wells available for £6 million! Proven Championship performer who knows where the back of the net is #lufc — damien matthewman (@Damien_J_M) January 22, 2020

Nahki Wells on loan at QPR. Out of contract in the summer, release clause in his loan IF an offer to buy comes in.13 goals in 26 games this season. Bristol City have approached surely worth a punt!?? #LUFC #TransferTalk #transferwindow — Thomas Heath (@ThomasHeath1) January 21, 2020

I’d take Nakhi Wells at #lufc - goal scorer and wouldn’t be too expensive #qpr #bcfc — Tom Vernon (@thomasjvernon) January 21, 2020

Anyone take Nakhi Wells at Leeds? Seems Burnely are considering recalling him from his loan at QPR has a number of clubs are interested in signing him #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) January 21, 2020

Nakhi Wells being recalled....could it be? #lufc — burdinho (@burdinho) January 23, 2020

Wells Burnley contract is due to expire this summer, though the Clarets are said to have an option to extend it by a further year - thus increasing his value.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have had a third loan offer for the Southampton striker Che Adams, which includes a £20 million payment upon promotion to the Premier League, turned down.

And Wells should cost significantly less than that - though it is unlikely that Burnley would entertain another temporary bid with permanent ones potentially on the table from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

