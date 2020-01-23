Quick links

'£7m - done': Some Leeds fans urge Whites to bid for international striker after rival club talk

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Nahki Wells scored against Leeds United for Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 28,...

Some Leeds United fans are urging their side to bid for Nahki Wells after Nottingham Forest reportedly made an approach for the Burnley striker currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers.

Wells scored the only goal as QPR beat Leeds 1-0 on Saturday, his 13th in 26 Championship outings this campaign.

 

But according to West London Sport, Burnley have an option to recall the Bermudan in January, and are 'expected to do so' if an attractive offer arrives.

The website claims that another of Leeds' promotion rivals, Bristol City, have already indicated that they want to sign Wells, with Nottingham Forest in contact since then.

But as a replacement for the recalled Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah continues to evade Leeds, Wells is becoming an increasingly appealing option.

 

 

**** it, sign Nahki Wells. #LUFC https://t.co/g6E8l8JObE

— LUFC Lewis (@LewisDeighton17) January 22, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wells Burnley contract is due to expire this summer, though the Clarets are said to have an option to extend it by a further year - thus increasing his value.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have had a third loan offer for the Southampton striker Che Adams, which includes a £20 million payment upon promotion to the Premier League, turned down.

Che Adams of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

And Wells should cost significantly less than that - though it is unlikely that Burnley would entertain another temporary bid with permanent ones potentially on the table from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. 

Leeds fans - which new striker would you like to see arrive at Elland Road this month?

