Young Leeds player pictured in another club's shirt amid transfer speculation

The young Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica has posted a photo of himself wearing another club's shirt on Instagram.

Mujica signed for Leeds at the end of his contract with Barcelona B last summer, and was immediately loaned to back to Spain with Extremadura.

But the 21-year-old has only played eight times for the Liga 2 side and a report in Marca earlier this week claimed that he was set to end his spell there and join Villarreal instead.

Villarreal's own B team play a league below Mujica's previous temporary employers and the Canary Islander may fare better with El Submarino Amarillo as a result.

Young Leeds forward Rafa Mujica pictured in Villarreal shirt amid fresh loan reports. pic.twitter.com/KdvyJpuSpT — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 22, 2020

It was reported that Mujica would remain on loan from Leeds, where he is under contract until June 2022.

But, at the time of writing, neither Leeds, Villarreal nor Extremadura have yet shed any light on the situation.

Another young Leeds forward Adrian Balboa is also plying his trade in Spain this season, with the fourth-tier outfit Lorca FC.

