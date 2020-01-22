Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Young Leeds player pictured in another club's shirt amid transfer speculation

Aiden Cusick
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rafa Mujica looks set to leave Leeds United on loan for the second time since his summer move.

Rafael Rafa Mujica Garcia of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Youth League Quarter-final match between Anderlecht and Barcelona held at Van Roy Stadium on March 8, 2016 in Denderleeuw,...

The young Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica has posted a photo of himself wearing another club's shirt on Instagram.

Mujica signed for Leeds at the end of his contract with Barcelona B last summer, and was immediately loaned to back to Spain with Extremadura.

 

But the 21-year-old has only played eight times for the Liga 2 side and a report in Marca earlier this week claimed that he was set to end his spell there and join Villarreal instead.

Villarreal's own B team play a league below Mujica's previous temporary employers and the Canary Islander may fare better with El Submarino Amarillo as a result.

It was reported that Mujica would remain on loan from Leeds, where he is under contract until June 2022.

But, at the time of writing, neither Leeds, Villarreal nor Extremadura have yet shed any light on the situation.

View of the Villarreal CF stadium during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Girona FC on August 31, 2018, at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.

Another young Leeds forward Adrian Balboa is also plying his trade in Spain this season, with the fourth-tier outfit Lorca FC. 

Leeds fans - what other business should your side do this month?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch