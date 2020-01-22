Yes - that was Natalie Gumede in Midsomer Murders episode 1

Midsomer Murders is back for its 21st series including a whole host of guest stars including former Strictly runner-up Natalie Gumede.

You'd think that after 20 series, there wouldn't be anyone left in the fictional county of Midsomer left to murder.

But as the much-loved ITV series Midsomer Murders returns to our screens for its 21st series this January, that appears to be anything but the case with a fresh mystery for DCI John Barnaby to solve.

Series 21 began on Tuesday, January 21st and sees Midsomer gripped by a fictional version of Strictly Come Dancing coming to town.

However, behind the glitz, glamour and sequins of the Paramount Dance Extravaganza lies deep-running feuds and heated passion which proves to be a fatal mix.

MEET THE CAST: Guest stars breathe new life into Midsomer Murders' latest season!

Midsomer Murders is back!

After series 20 of Midsomer Murders officially came to an end just last week (January 14th), it didn't take long for the new instalment of episodes to get underway with the first episode in the new series, titled The Point of Balance, airing on January 21st.

We join DCI John Barnaby as the county of Midsomer is enthralled by the arrival of a touring dance extravaganza.

But while it may all appear to be smiles and sequins, below the surface tensions run deep among the dancers in the touring group and reach breaking point in Midsomer, as it so often does, and DCI Barnaby is thrust into action once again.

Meet Natalie Gumede as Rachel Stevenson

While the first episode in the new series guest stars big-name TV actors such as Nigel Havers and Christopher Timothy, a whole host of former Strictly Come Dancing stars make their Midsomer Murders debut in the dance-heavy episode including Cassidy Little, Faye Tozer, Danny Mac, Tom Chambers and Natalie Gumede.

The last two on that list, Tom Chambers and Natalie Gumede, play Ray Wilder and Rachel Stevenson respectively and have a very close relationship in the episode. As well as being dance partners, the pair are also in a relationship together.

However, it's not all plain sailing for Rachel as it transpires that an ex-boyfriend and dance partner is blackmailing her.

What else has Natalie Gumede been in?

Natalie Gumede is a 35-year-old actress who has had a career spanning 16 years at the time of writing.

Her first major role in the industry came in 2004's Von Trapped, an ITV TV film that parodies The Sound of Music.

Following on from that, Natalie Gumede has appeared in all sorts from soap operas such as Emmerdale to comedy series such as Ideal and drama series such as 2015's Jekyll and Hyde.

However, despite boasting almost 20 acting roles to her name, Natalie Gumede is arguably best known for her stint on the 2013 series of BBC One's dance series Strictly Come Dancing where she finished as the runner-up to Abbey Clancy.

If you missed Natalie Gumede on Midsomer Murders, the episode The Point of Balance is available on ITV Hub.