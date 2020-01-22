'Wow', 'What?': Some Liverpool fans taken aback at Everton transfer rumour

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been touted to make a move to rivals Everton.

Liverpool fans have been taken aback on Twitter after reading reports that their neighbours, Everton, are keen on their former player, Emre Can.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Everton are interested in the ex-Liverpool man, who is now at Italian giants Juventus.

It is said that Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign a 'top-class playmaker' and Can is one of the names on his wishlist as he aims to change the fortunes around at Goodison Park.

It would be something if Can romped up at Everton and it's fair to say the reception towards him from the Anfield faithful wouldn't exactly be a pleasant one.

Many players across the years have represented both Merseyside clubs, so it's not unlikely that Can won't be making the switch to the Toffees, but it is still a surprising one.

Plus with Ancelotti now in charge at Goodison Park, the Italian now has the pulling power to secure such deals, as it remains to be seen whether Can will be one of his signings either this month or in the summer.

Nonetheless, there are sections of Liverpool fans who think that Can will have fallen a long way down since his days at Anfield if he were to move across the road.

But there are others who are questioning whether he will move, as the winter transfer window has thrown up yet another surprise.

Nonetheless, Everton have been struggling for a number of seasons now in their quest to reach Europe, and if truth be told, signing a player like Can would help the team develop.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to the Can rumours:

