'Worst signing', 'Get rid': Some Arsenal fans have had enough of one player after Tuesday draw

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal passing the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, London on Tuesday 21st January 2020.
The Arsenal defender made a costly error against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Some Arsenal supporters have been left fuming with defender Shkodran Mustafi after his performance for the club on Tuesday night.

In many ways, Mikel Arteta's side actually deserves a lot of credit for their display at Stamford Bridge.

Twice going behind and having to play more than an hour with ten men, the away side showed real guts and determination to dig out a point against their London rivals.

However, Mustafi's error stood out as a critical turning point in the match. For some supporters, it was the last straw in the context of him having a long-term future at the Emirates.

 

His slack backpass allowed Tammy Abraham to burst through on goal, with David Luiz left in a difficult last-ditch position.

Luiz's challenge resulted in a penalty and a straight red card, putting Arsenal at a massive disadvantage midway through the first half.

It should be noted that Mustafi recovered fairly well from his error and it was his clearance that gave Gabriel Martinelli the opportunity to skewer the Chelsea defence and net a crucial goal in the second half.

However, the 27-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances this season and there could now be a clamouring for him to be sidelined when possible moving forward.

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi prior to kick off during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

The options available to Arteta are limited right now with Sokratis out injured, but it'll be interesting to see how recruitment is handled this summer to bolster Arsenal's defensive line.

These fans have had enough, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on the player...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

