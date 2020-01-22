'Worst signing', 'Get rid': Some Arsenal fans have had enough of one player after Tuesday draw

The Arsenal defender made a costly error against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Some Arsenal supporters have been left fuming with defender Shkodran Mustafi after his performance for the club on Tuesday night.

In many ways, Mikel Arteta's side actually deserves a lot of credit for their display at Stamford Bridge.

Twice going behind and having to play more than an hour with ten men, the away side showed real guts and determination to dig out a point against their London rivals.

However, Mustafi's error stood out as a critical turning point in the match. For some supporters, it was the last straw in the context of him having a long-term future at the Emirates.

His slack backpass allowed Tammy Abraham to burst through on goal, with David Luiz left in a difficult last-ditch position.

Luiz's challenge resulted in a penalty and a straight red card, putting Arsenal at a massive disadvantage midway through the first half.

It should be noted that Mustafi recovered fairly well from his error and it was his clearance that gave Gabriel Martinelli the opportunity to skewer the Chelsea defence and net a crucial goal in the second half.

However, the 27-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances this season and there could now be a clamouring for him to be sidelined when possible moving forward.

The options available to Arteta are limited right now with Sokratis out injured, but it'll be interesting to see how recruitment is handled this summer to bolster Arsenal's defensive line.

These fans have had enough, taking to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on the player...

We need to get rid of Mustafi NOW — Intelligent Gooner (@intelligentBigD) January 22, 2020

Arsenal need to get rid of Mustafi NOW he could cost 60million in wages if he stays until end of contract! why should we reward his incompetence!!! He will continue to make mistakes and cost us points. #MustafiOut #AFC #Arsenal #Gunners https://t.co/SIqkUUTops — Richard Devine (@RichieDevine) January 22, 2020

To be fair to mustafi he was decent after his mistake but he just doesn’t have the composure to play at the top level. I really hope he gets a move away because he can’t play another game for us surely #afc #COYG — Arsenal Mark (@arsenalfc_mark) January 21, 2020

I’ve seen some people saying how well Mustafi played in the second half. Unfortunately the game is for 90 minutes and he has a calamitous error in him in every game which means he will never be fit for purpose.

Get rid of the roll — Ron Manager (@LesWooden7) January 21, 2020

#AFC #Gunners Feel like setting up a gofudme page for a one way ticket to Timbuktu for Mustafi — joeh (@joeh9) January 21, 2020

Yet ANOTHER costly mistake from Mustafi last night #AFC buy a Poxy centre half @Arsenal . 9 days — Jamie Doyle (@Jamiedoyle19993) January 22, 2020

Mustafi makes ANOTHER big mistake 1st half but to he fair he was excellent in the 2nd so deserves some praise for that but he is still possibly the worst signing in our history & needs to be binned! #AFC — MikeAFC (@MikeAFC4) January 22, 2020

With regards Mustafi. u can play aswell as u want every game, but it’s absolutely irrelevant if at least once EVERY game or at best every other game you’re gunna make a mistake like that that costs us a goal! This isn’t a one off, it’s been his whole Arsenal career! Get rid! #AFC — C-Tex aka Keni Kris (@DJ_CTex23) January 22, 2020