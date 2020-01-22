Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'The talent is there': Nuno speaks out on Wolves new arrival

Giuseppe Labellarte
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has outlined his plans for the Molineux new arrival.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about Molineux new arrival Leonardo Campana, describing him as a player with talent and highlighting what his plans are for the Ecuador international.

The 19-year-old forward, who recently left Ecuadorian first division outfit Barcelona SC, has become Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

 

 

Campana, who has played 20 times for Barcelona SC and four times for his country, has signed for the Molineux outfit on a free transfer (Transfermarkt), penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

At present, the attacker is representing Ecuador in the pre-Olympic Championship, while last year at the South American Under-20 Championship, he finished as the tournament's top scorer and helped his nation lift the trophy.

Nuno confirmed to the Wolves media team that, once Campana arrives at Molineux after the tournament, he will be drafted into the Under-23s, where his journey will begin and he will seek to make a name for himself.

Ecuador's Leonardo Campana celebrates after scoring against Venezuela during their South American U-20 football match at El Teniente stadium in Rancagua, Chile on February 10, 2019. (Photo...

"Leonardo is a question of opportunity for the club," said the Portuguese. "He will be integrated as a back-up in the Under-23s and then the future will determine, how he works, how we can improve him, because he has talent, but that’s the reality.

"He has talent, he’s now integrating in his national team, he still has a couple of games to go to see if he goes to the group stage or not, and then when he joins us and he’s in the building then we’ll try to improve and work because the talent is there... it’s up to us and to him, together, to develop."

During last season, which ran throughout 2019, Campana hit four goals in 21 games for Barcelona SC.

Leonardo Campana of Ecuador competes for the ball with Oh Sehun of Korea Republic during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Semi Final match between Ecuador and Korea Republic on June 11, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch