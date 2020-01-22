'The talent is there': Nuno speaks out on Wolves new arrival

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has outlined his plans for the Molineux new arrival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about Molineux new arrival Leonardo Campana, describing him as a player with talent and highlighting what his plans are for the Ecuador international.

The 19-year-old forward, who recently left Ecuadorian first division outfit Barcelona SC, has become Wolves' first signing of the January transfer window.

Campana, who has played 20 times for Barcelona SC and four times for his country, has signed for the Molineux outfit on a free transfer (Transfermarkt), penning a three-and-a-half-year deal.

At present, the attacker is representing Ecuador in the pre-Olympic Championship, while last year at the South American Under-20 Championship, he finished as the tournament's top scorer and helped his nation lift the trophy.

Nuno confirmed to the Wolves media team that, once Campana arrives at Molineux after the tournament, he will be drafted into the Under-23s, where his journey will begin and he will seek to make a name for himself.

"Leonardo is a question of opportunity for the club," said the Portuguese. "He will be integrated as a back-up in the Under-23s and then the future will determine, how he works, how we can improve him, because he has talent, but that’s the reality.

"He has talent, he’s now integrating in his national team, he still has a couple of games to go to see if he goes to the group stage or not, and then when he joins us and he’s in the building then we’ll try to improve and work because the talent is there... it’s up to us and to him, together, to develop."

During last season, which ran throughout 2019, Campana hit four goals in 21 games for Barcelona SC.