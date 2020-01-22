Who is Anton Tammi? Director behind The Weeknd’s 'Blinding Lights' music video

Let's hope The Weeknd's new album arrives with the speed of that car he's driving.

The Weeknd's new video showcases the directorial talents of Anton Tammi, but who is he?

It's set to be a big year for Abel Makkonen Tesfaye!

Known widely as The Weeknd, the Canadian singer-songwriter rose to become one of the most popular musical acts of the 2010s, cementing his status with his 2015 sophomore album Beauty Behind the Madness.

It was one of the most celebrated releases of the year, boasting such hit singles as 'The Hills' and 'Can't Feel My Face'. His follow-up was 2016's acclaimed Starboy, which left fans desperate for another record they're yet to receive.

However, we were given a taste of his forthcoming fourth LP with the smash single 'Blinding Lights'. Along with this, we were treated to his debut feature film performance in the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems, starring as himself alongside the likes of Adam Sandler.

The film reaches Netflix on Friday, January 31st 2020, but before then, we've been invited to watch him in the exhilarating video for the aforementioned 'Blinding Lights'...

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

The Weeknd attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The Weeknd: 'Blinding Lights' music video

It's fuelled by eighties nostalgia, with bursts of neon perfectly complimenting the gorgeous electronic sound.

Arguably, this is one of the more stylish videos we've seen in recent memory, packed with colour, fast cars, nocturnal cityscapes and luxurious locations - let's not forget the violence!

The Weeknd is back with all the charisma you'd expect from him, but it's the authoritative direction which really stands out here. Check out some reactions to the video on Twitter:

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

the weeknd’s music video to blinding lights>>>> pic.twitter.com/ReD8xVEVxq — !✯ (@erinn_avarro) January 21, 2020

I love the new music video for "Blinding Lights" by @theweeknd. He's screaming down the road in a hella nice car while a fire song is playing. My kinda vibe. — (Prod. JHGBeatz) (@JHGBeatz) January 21, 2020

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights music video is just a whole vibe — Isa (@JadedIsa) January 21, 2020

Who is Anton Tammi?

Anton Tammi is the director of The Weeknd's 'Blinded Lights' music video.

He's becoming a rather renowned music video director, and actually, he worked with The Weekend previously and rather recently on the 2019 'Heartless' video.

Besides that, he's worked with other popular artists such as Lykke Li, Halsey and JIL, having helmed such videos as:

- Halsey: 'Graveyard' (2019)

- Halsey: 'Clementine' 2019)

- Lykke Li: 'Hard Rain' (2018)

- Lykke Li: 'Deep End' (2018)

- JIL: 'All Your Words' (2017)

You can view all of these over on his website.

Back in 2018, Booooooom TV interviewed Anton about the 'Hard Rain' video, and at the end asked him about the future. He responded with: "I’d love to try to do a thing where we are writing and shooting and editing with a story (not only visuals) as the main focus. Something with dialogue. Music videos can often be a bit — how should I put it — too beautiful."

Well, he may have just made his most beautiful yet!

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Follow Anton Tammi on Instagram!

We're excited to see what Anton has in store.

If you are too, you'd be wise to follow him over on Instagram at @antontammi; he currently has 12.7k followers. As you'd expect, there are a bunch of posts promoting his latest video for The Weeknd.

Let's hope they collaborate again soon.

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?