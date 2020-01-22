When does Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND come out? Release time for PS4!

The release time for the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC set to be released on PlayStation 4.

Fans of Kingdom Hearts 3 will soon be receiving the ReMIND DLC on PS4 before it makes its way over onto the Xbox One in February. The community has been eager to return to the likes of Sora, Kairi and Riku once more along with their fellow trio Ventus, Aqua and Tera, meaning it's good news that there is no longer an agonising wait for the DLC's release time to pass.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND will come hand-in-hand with the free update 1.07. This patch will add two of the series' best keyblades as well as other new features, whereas ReMIND is a costly bundle that comes with a Data Greeting photo mode that will most definitely result in plenty of witty, amusing and disturbing memes/images.

Below you'll discover what the ReMIND DLC bundle contains and its release time.

KINGDOM HEARTS 3: Free update 1.07 release date and features

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC

The Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC package costs £24.99 on the PlayStation Store. If you pre-order it now you will unlock a free theme.

While this is the cost of the Standard Edition, there is another version of the DLC that can be purchased for £32.99. This includes all of the same content but with the added bonus of a concert video. So, if you really like the music of Kingdom Hearts, then you may wish to fork up some more money.

As for what the ReMIND DLC contains in regard to the actual game, you can find its headline features down below:

The additional story: Re Mind

Limitcut episode and 13 boss battles

Secret episode and boss battle

Data greeting feature

Slideshow feature

Premium menu (Diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges)

Square Enix did suggest yesterday that a "new world" would be a part of the DLC, but they quickly backtracked on this statement by removing the reference. Many fans have speculated that the developer/publisher was simply referring to Scala ad Caelum.

The Slideshow feature included in the #KingdomHearts III Re Mind DLC lets you create custom slideshows using your own screenshots.



With various songs and effects to choose from, you’ll be sure to create your own masterpieces! pic.twitter.com/DTbofk9smF — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) January 20, 2020

When does Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND come out?

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND should come out at the release time of 00:00 GMT on PS4.

The DLC cannot be preloaded as of writing and this is most likely because update 1.07 hasn't yet been released.

SQUARE ENIX: Removes reference to 'new world' for Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

However, if you pre-ordered the Concert Edition, some forums seem to suggest that the concert video can be downloaded.