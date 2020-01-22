'What's going on?': Some Villa fans asking questions after Smith signing's IG post

Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels has not featured in any of Dean Smith's side's last five squads.

Aston Villa fans have been left bemused after Bjorn Engels posted a picture on Instagram from France, just after being left out of Dean Smith’s side’s squad yesterday.

Villa took on Watford, but Engels was not at Villa Park as the claret and blues picked up a huge three points in their battle against the drop.

After the match, Smith was quizzed on Engels not being in his side’s squad, and he confirmed that it was not an injury problem that was keeping the Belgian out.

"Engels is just selection. I've got five good centre-halves here," he said to the Birmingham Mail.

Engels has now not been in Villa’s squad for their last five matches.

And his social media activity suggested that he is on holiday currently, leaving some Villa supporters bemused.

For anyone wondering where Engels is...apparently he’s in France.



‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PBgW00uUqd — R Y (@Yxllop) January 22, 2020

What’s happened to Engels? #AVFC — Gary Smith Jnr (@GarySmithJnr) January 22, 2020

It occurred to me at half time last night - where is Engels at ? #AVFC — Nikki (@NJL1982) January 22, 2020

WANTED: Bjorn Engels, 25 Years Old, 6 ft 4 in. Last seen Bodymoor Heath, 5 weeks ago. — Ryan Wills (@Ryan__Wills) January 22, 2020

What’s going on with Engels? — Wayne Turner (@turner295) January 22, 2020

Wierd this — brad utv x (@bradavfc_9) January 22, 2020

Yeah strange was a regular until jan 4, defence looked much solid when he was playing. https://t.co/ZoDb8Zz91y — JB (@JB34492719) January 22, 2020

To be fair Villa’s players may have some time off following yesterday’s game, as they are not in action again until next Tuesday.

However, Engels’ slip down the pecking order does seem rather bizarre, considering he was actually one of Villa’s better performers in the early part of the campaign.