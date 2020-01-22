Quick links

'What's going on?': Some Villa fans asking questions after Smith signing's IG post

Dean Smith the head coach
Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels has not featured in any of Dean Smith's side's last five squads.

Bjorn Engels of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park on August 17, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans have been left bemused after Bjorn Engels posted a picture on Instagram from France, just after being left out of Dean Smith’s side’s squad yesterday.

Villa took on Watford, but Engels was not at Villa Park as the claret and blues picked up a huge three points in their battle against the drop.

 

After the match, Smith was quizzed on Engels not being in his side’s squad, and he confirmed that it was not an injury problem that was keeping the Belgian out.

"Engels is just selection. I've got five good centre-halves here," he said to the Birmingham Mail.

Engels has now not been in Villa’s squad for their last five matches.

And his social media activity suggested that he is on holiday currently, leaving some Villa supporters bemused.

To be fair Villa’s players may have some time off following yesterday’s game, as they are not in action again until next Tuesday.

However, Engels’ slip down the pecking order does seem rather bizarre, considering he was actually one of Villa’s better performers in the early part of the campaign.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

