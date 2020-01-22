'Siuuuuu', 'would be massive': Some West Brom fans react to report on 'quality' attacker

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly looking to strengthen the Baggies squad this month.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer development regarding reported Baggies target Mislav Orsic.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has earmarked the Dinamo Zagreb attacker as a priority January signing at The Hawthorns.

The report claims that Bilic was locked in talks with Albion chief executive Mark Jenkins and technical director Luke Dowling until close to midnight after Monday night's Championship loss to Stoke City.

This has reportedly culminated in West Brom being set to prepare a £8million bid for Orsic, who has scored 17 goals for Dinamo this season, including a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Here is what some Baggies fans on social media have been saying about the report:

Croatian, knows Billic, Percy usually spot on .....

I'd say as long as it's accepted it's nailed on

Can't say I know much about him tbh pal but from what I hear he Is supposed to be quick, tricky and has an eye 4 a goal

About a month ago if you told me we'd be close to signing Orsic I'd have been confident we'd walk away with the league, hopefully we can get him in and it'll be the boost we need to recover our form #WBA

From everything I've seen since we've been linked with him he's a premier league player, would be a quality move

I came to know of him by chance really as I randomly watched the Zagreb-Atalanta game, obviously the hat trick was impressive but I couldn't get over how quickly and easily he moved about the pitch

If there was ever a time to spend surely it would be now for #wba. We are in prime position for promotion. Clearly the rewards of the premiership mean that gambles have to be taken. The capture of Orsic would be massive given our weakness on the left. Its a must.

Siuuuuu — SxwyersSZN (@ftbl_luke) January 21, 2020

I'll get excited when I see him holding the shirt. Until then, it isn't happening

The 27-year-old is very much in the form of his life at present following a nomadic career which has seen him ply his trade in Italy, Slovenia, South Korea and China before returning to Croatia with Dinamo in 2018.

Orsic, a left winger by trade but with experience on the right flank and as a centre-forward (Transfermarkt), has made 70 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 32 goals and registering 12 assists according to the stats website.