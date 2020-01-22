Quick links

'Siuuuuu', 'would be massive': Some West Brom fans react to report on 'quality' attacker

Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic is reportedly looking to strengthen the Baggies squad this month.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer development regarding reported Baggies target Mislav Orsic.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has earmarked the Dinamo Zagreb attacker as a priority January signing at The Hawthorns.

The report claims that Bilic was locked in talks with Albion chief executive Mark Jenkins and technical director Luke Dowling until close to midnight after Monday night's Championship loss to Stoke City.

 

This has reportedly culminated in West Brom being set to prepare a £8million bid for Orsic, who has scored 17 goals for Dinamo this season, including a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Here is what some Baggies fans on social media have been saying about the report:

The 27-year-old is very much in the form of his life at present following a nomadic career which has seen him ply his trade in Italy, Slovenia, South Korea and China before returning to Croatia with Dinamo in 2018.

Orsic, a left winger by trade but with experience on the right flank and as a centre-forward (Transfermarkt), has made 70 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 32 goals and registering 12 assists according to the stats website.

Mislav Orsic of GNK Dinamo Zagreb celebrates after scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League group C match between GNK Dinamo and Atalanta B.C. at Maksimir Stadium on September 18,...

