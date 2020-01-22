How to watch the Winter X Games 2020 in the UK - TV channel and live stream options

The Winter X Games 2020 are almost here but how can viewers in the UK tune in?

The start of 2020 has already seen some brilliant sporting moments and that doesn't look like slowing down with the arrival of the 2020 Winter X Games.

The Winter X Games pit some of the world best and maddest sportsmen and women against each other in a test of skill, endurance and bravery.

Like the summer edition of the competition, the Winter X Games features some of the most exhilarating versions of sports already out there, with highlights being skiing, snowboarding and snowmobile events.

But how can viewers tune in to the action in 2020?

The 2020 Winter X Games

While the summer X Games change venue each year, the Winter edition is returning once again to the snow-covered mountains of Aspen in Colorado, where the Winter X Games have been held every year since 2002.

Skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling are the sports on show in the X Games but feature more extreme variants than your average events such as Big Air events in the skiing and snowboarding and Snowcross for snowmobile competitors.

When are the Winter X Games taking place?

The 2020 Winter X Games are scheduled to get underway on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 with the event lasting for four days and running until Sunday, January 26th.

How to watch

Coverage of the Winter X Games can be found exclusively on BT Sport ESPN here in the UK with live coverage heading to the channel in the afternoons and evenings over the next few days. More details on TV schedules can be found here.

While many viewers can watch BT Sport on their TV via Sky, Virgin or BT TV, fans can also stream BT Sport via the BT Sport app which no longer requires a regular subscription.

Instead, viewers can pay for monthly passes, priced at £25 per month, like on Sky's NOW TV to catch the sport that really matters to them. More details on BT Sport's monthly passes can be found here.