'Shouldn't even be a debate': Some Villa fans have their say on £10m 'baller'

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Dean Smith's Aston Villa won in the Premier League last night after coming from behind, Villa Park summer signing Douglas Luiz the catalyst for the victory.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Douglas Luiz's game-changing performance for Dean Smith's side last night.

Villa Park saw a Premier League relegation six-pointer between the claret & blue side and Watford, with the visitors taking the lead on 38 minutes through Troy Deeney.

Danny Drinkwater had flattered to deceive for Villa, culminating in Smith hauling him off in the 56th minute and bringing Luiz on in his place.

 

 

Just like at Brighton, where he grabbed an assist, the 21-year-old made an instant impact, powerfully smashing home the equaliser just 12 minutes after coming on.

Luiz's equaliser - celebrated with the Holte End - galvanised Villa, who went on to grab a 95th-minute winner through Tyrone Mings and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Brazilian ace now has two assists and a goal in his last four league games, contributions which have helped Villa pick up seven points and could prove vital come May.

Here is what some Villa fans said on social media regarding Luiz's display, urging Smith to start him ahead of Drinkwater in future:

Luiz became Villa's 10th summer signing following promotion to the Premier League when he joined from Manchester City on a contract until the summer of 2023, the deal reported by BBC Sport as costing the Villa Park side £10million.

