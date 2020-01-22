'Shouldn't even be a debate': Some Villa fans have their say on £10m 'baller'

Dean Smith's Aston Villa won in the Premier League last night after coming from behind, Villa Park summer signing Douglas Luiz the catalyst for the victory.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Douglas Luiz's game-changing performance for Dean Smith's side last night.

Villa Park saw a Premier League relegation six-pointer between the claret & blue side and Watford, with the visitors taking the lead on 38 minutes through Troy Deeney.

Danny Drinkwater had flattered to deceive for Villa, culminating in Smith hauling him off in the 56th minute and bringing Luiz on in his place.

Just like at Brighton, where he grabbed an assist, the 21-year-old made an instant impact, powerfully smashing home the equaliser just 12 minutes after coming on.

Luiz's equaliser - celebrated with the Holte End - galvanised Villa, who went on to grab a 95th-minute winner through Tyrone Mings and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Brazilian ace now has two assists and a goal in his last four league games, contributions which have helped Villa pick up seven points and could prove vital come May.

Here is what some Villa fans said on social media regarding Luiz's display, urging Smith to start him ahead of Drinkwater in future:

Once again, Douglas Luiz and Indiana Vassilev changed today’s game.



The introduction of Mbwana Samatta will have a huge impact on our side, finally giving us a focal point from minute one.



As for Douglas Luiz, it would be criminal for Drinkwater to start next time out. — Villa Analytics (@VillaAnalytics) 21 January 2020

I’ve slated Douglas Luiz in the past 6 weeks but he’s come in and changed the game against Brighton & Watford. Drinkwater is still miles off the pace #AVFC — WILL☮ (@TheWillJones) 22 January 2020

As soon as Douglas Luiz basically ran straight on the pitch, smashed the ball into the net, and ran straight into the Holte... you knew something special was gonna happen #AVFC #UTV — Super_Villan (@Super_Villan17) 21 January 2020

Douglas Luiz was the game changer.



Can't believe what I've just seen #avfc — Mark R (@Holtey_AV) 21 January 2020

Douglas Luiz using the Holte as his own mosh pit. 1-1. #AVFC — My Old Man Said (@oldmansaid) 21 January 2020

Oh my god!!!!



Did not see that coming at all at 1-0. Fantastic.



Luiz who absolutely should have started dragging us back in, Reina keeping us alive and then when we needed it most Konsa sweeping home like a striker!



Absolutely massive!! #avfc #utv — Dan Bardell (@danbardell) 21 January 2020

Douglas Luiz an incredible impact sub #Avfc keep him coming on 55-65th minute — Harry (@harrytaynton) 21 January 2020

Luiz!! He’s a player! Full stop!! #avfc — matt clark (@mclarkyboy) 21 January 2020

The fight and the passion from the players last night proved to me that they are up for the task. We can survive.

Also Douglas Luiz is the biggest steal known to man, what a transfer!#AVFC — Ross Williams (@RJW_Videos) 22 January 2020

Luiz over Drinkwater shouldn't even be a debate in Dean Smith's head rn. Twice a gamechanger — Jack (@_JackAvfc) 21 January 2020

Luiz became Villa's 10th summer signing following promotion to the Premier League when he joined from Manchester City on a contract until the summer of 2023, the deal reported by BBC Sport as costing the Villa Park side £10million.