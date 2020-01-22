Quick links

'Very difficult to replace': Manager admits reported Leeds United target is leaving

Championship promotion chasers Leeds United are reportedly battling Premier League duo West Ham and Norwich City for Rayo's Adri Embarba.

Rayo Vallecano coach Paco Jemez has admitted that Leeds United and West Ham target Adrian Embarba is on the verge of leaving the Madrid-based club, in quotes reported by AS.

The silky Spaniard might be playing in the second tier these days after Rayo’s relegation from La Liga but that does not mean that his eye-catching performances have gone unnoticed.

Embarba has produced seven goals and 11 assists in the Segunda and, according to Mundo Deportivo, Leeds, West Ham and Norwich City are all keeping tabs on a winger with the speed, skill and end product to win games all on his own.

 

And, speaking 48 hours after those links emerged, Rayo boss Jemez has pretty much confirmed that Embarba is on his way – though La Liga strugglers Espanyol are currently in pole position for a forward with an £8.5 million release-clause in his contract.

"It seems that he is leaving. We cannot do anything,” bemoaned the madcap tactician.

“I have mixed feelings. I am happy for him, he is a reference here (but) his is very, very difficult to replace. These are things that we cannot control, no matter how much it hurts.

“We have to keep going without him. We will have to recover and find a replacement. Now there is a lot of money (in the coffers), but it is difficult to find players like him.”

Leeds, West Ham or Norwich will have to act fast if they want to snatch Embarba from under Espanyol’s nose with the Pericos digging deep and spending big in an attempt to stave off the very real threat of relegation.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds could miss out on one winger but land another with The Mail reporting that they have agreed a deal with Manchester City for England U20 ace Ian Carlo Poveda.

