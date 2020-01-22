'Until I die': David Luiz sends Instagram message to Arsenal fans after sending off against Chelsea

David Luiz moved to Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in the summer.

David Luiz has stated on Instagram that he will run for Arsenal 'until I die' as he urged the club to carry on 'improving' following their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Centre-back Luiz was making his first return to Stamford Bridge since the club opted to sell him to London rivals, Arsenal, and it's fair to say the night didn't go to plan for the Brazilian.

He was sent off inside the first half an hour for shoving Tammy Abraham in the penalty area, with Jorginho converting the spot-kick against Mikel Arteta's 10-men.

But youngster Gabriel Martinelli would equalise just after the hour mark following a calamitous slip from N'Golo Kane, as Cesar Azpilicueta would have thought he had secured the points for his team six minutes from time.

It's not been said many times before, but the 10-man of Arsenal just never gave up as Hector Bellerin would then level the scores once again as Arteta's men walked away with a deserved point.

After the match, Luiz expressed his delight on his personal Instagram as he stated that he is 'proud' to be part of this current Arsenal team.

The Premier League table still won't make pretty reading for Arsenal supporters but they are now beginning to see some fight from their players.

In years gone by, this Arsenal team would have been easily dispatched on the road, especially being down to 10 men.

But under Arteta, they are showing different and more positive signs. Whilst this is still early days for Arsenal, this is a team making their fans proud.