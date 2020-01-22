'Unbelievable': Sky pundit shocked by treatment of Aston Villa star

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish might've been targeted last night.

Matt Le Tissier has said on Sky Sports that it was 'unbelievable' to see how many times Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was fouled last night.

Dean Smith's side snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Watford at Villa Park.

Grealish is undeniably Aston Villa's go-to-guy for inspiration at the minute but the goals came from Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings.

The 24-year-old attacker went into the game on the back of a fine goal in the 1-1 draw at Brighton this past weekend - his seventh in the Premier League this season.

According to WhoScored.com, the Villa product was fouled no fewer than seven times by the Hornets throughout the 90 minutes.

Le Tissier told Sky Sports: "It was unbelievable. Everytime he got the ball. It was like Watford had done a tag-team.

"It was like 'You foul him this time, I'll foul him this time' and I wouldn't be surprised if it was double figures [the amount of time Grealish was fouled] and he still wanted to get on the ball."

This is the sort of treatment that Grealish will have to get used to. He's clearly the player that makes Aston Villa tick and no doubt opposition players will target him more and more from here on in.

It's actually quite a compliment to the West Midlands-born star that he has to be the victim of such a tactic, such is his talent.

The win lifted Villa up to 16th in the Premier League table.