Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Unbelievable': Sky pundit shocked by treatment of Aston Villa star

Shane Callaghan
Former footballer Matthew Le Tissier hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the Hero Pro-Am at The Grove on October 12, 2016 in Watford, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish might've been targeted last night.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at American Express Community...

Matt Le Tissier has said on Sky Sports that it was 'unbelievable' to see how many times Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was fouled last night.

Dean Smith's side snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Watford at Villa Park.

Grealish is undeniably Aston Villa's go-to-guy for inspiration at the minute but the goals came from Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings.

The 24-year-old attacker went into the game on the back of a fine goal in the 1-1 draw at Brighton this past weekend - his seventh in the Premier League this season.

 

According to WhoScored.com, the Villa product was fouled no fewer than seven times by the Hornets throughout the 90 minutes.

Le Tissier told Sky Sports: "It was unbelievable. Everytime he got the ball. It was like Watford had done a tag-team.

"It was like 'You foul him this time, I'll foul him this time' and I wouldn't be surprised if it was double figures [the amount of time Grealish was fouled] and he still wanted to get on the ball."

This is the sort of treatment that Grealish will have to get used to. He's clearly the player that makes Aston Villa tick and no doubt opposition players will target him more and more from here on in.

It's actually quite a compliment to the West Midlands-born star that he has to be the victim of such a tactic, such is his talent.

The win lifted Villa up to 16th in the Premier League table.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa crosses the ball under pressure from Martin Montoya of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa at...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch