Mings shares dressing room argument with Aston Villa teammate before dramatic win v Watford

Aston Villa recorded a last-gasp winner against Watford on Tuesday night.

Tyrone Mings has shared that he had a dressing room argument with Ezri Konsa before Aston Villa's dramatic late win against Watford on Tuesday night.

In a dramatic finish at Villa Park, Konsa's last-gasp strike helped seal all three points for Villa, but replays showed that the ball came off Mings just as the ball beat Ben Foster, so the goal has been awarded to the left-footed centre-back.

But before the comeback, Villa once again found themselves 1-0 down on home soil, with none other than Troy Deeney heading Watford ahead in the first half as he was left unmarked inside the penalty area.

After the game, Mings stated that he had words with Konsa during the break, and whilst he didn't go into specific detail, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was regarding Deeney's goal because he was left unmarked in the six-yard box.

Nonetheless, speaking to Sky Sports (21/01/20 at 22:05 pm), Mings and Konsa shared their thoughts on Villa's win and their coming together during the break.

"Listen, make no bones about it we are in a relegation battle and we will have to keep doing it until the end of the season," Mings told Sky Sports. "So, the character we are showing at the moment and the belief we have got.

"The manager, the players, everybody tells each other. Me and Ezri had a bit of an argument at half-time that's how our dressing room is and then we go out and respond like that.

Konsa added: "We came in at half-time, as Tyrone said, we had a little argument. But we got over it in the changing room. We knew we could come out with a victory today as long as we believed in each other and we trusted each other. That's what we did in the second half."

Whilst Dean Smith would have been disappointed that his team went a goal down, it would have made him even more proud with the way his side reacted.

After the break, there was more energy and positivity to Villa's play, as all three centre-backs were amazingly involved in that last-minute strike.

But the most important thing of all is that this is a valuable three points for Villa, who now climb out of the relegation zone.