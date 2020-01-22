'Trash', 'Journeyman': Some Tottenham fans react to £60m striker rumour they've heard

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.

Tottenham Hotspur have brought in one January signing, as midfielder Gedson Fernandes arrived on loan from Benfica last week.

However, Jose Mourinho may still be in the market for at least one more addition, as a new striker is an absolute must for Spurs this month.

Star striker Harry Kane is out until April having picked up a big hamstring injury, and there is no senior backup for him, with Troy Parrott not yet ready.

A host of names have been linked with Spurs since Kane's injury, and one new name in the mix is Real Sociedad hitman Willian Jose, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Spurs are keen.

The Brazilian target man has notched eight goals in 20 league games this season, having racked up 38 goals in his first three seasons with the club.

Formerly of Real Madrid, Willian Jose is 28 and has made a name for himself in Spain with his powerful, aerially-dominant style of play – something that Mourinho may love.

A £60million release clause in his deal may be a problem for Spurs, as it's unlikely they will splash that kind of money this month, and fans feel a little mixed.

Some think that Willian Jose could be a good addition even if he's a little expensive, but many others believe that he is 'trash', 'a journeyman' and 'not good enough', believing he's the new Leandro Damiao in terms of a Brazilian target man linked with Spurs that will never arrive.

