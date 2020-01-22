Our view: Tottenham are pushing it with £12m demand

Tottenham are reportedly looking for £12 million for the defender.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has in the past had success in selling players for high prices.

He has got the maximum for players like Paulinho and Nabil Bentaleb who were clearly out of favour.

So it is very in keeping with his strategy to seek a price of around £12 million for Kyle Walker-Peters, the Daily Mail report.

A couple of years ago this might have seemed like a bargain.

Walker-Peters was a star of England's World Cup winning team in 2017, and had a big reputation.

Tottenham clearly are not convinced though, and their actions show that £12 million should be a stretch for any interested clubs.

Spurs have barely selected Walker-Peters at all, which does not help their cause.

This season he has played only three Premier League games, the last of which came in August.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have come to the same conclusion, that Walker-Peters should not be in the Tottenham first team.

And this comes with Serge Aurier's haphazard form at the position.

Spurs have played a litany of temporary right-back options instead of Walker-Peters, ranging from Juan Foyth to Davinson Sanchez.

It shows they do not trust the 22-year-old. And now to turn around and ask for £12 million? Well, it's pushing it to say the least.