Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Our view: Tottenham are pushing it with £12m demand

Dan Coombs
Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham are reportedly looking for £12 million for the defender.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has in the past had success in selling players for high prices.

He has got the maximum for players like Paulinho and Nabil Bentaleb who were clearly out of favour.

So it is very in keeping with his strategy to seek a price of around £12 million for Kyle Walker-Peters, the Daily Mail report.

A couple of years ago this might have seemed like a bargain.

 

Walker-Peters was a star of England's World Cup winning team in 2017, and had a big reputation.

Tottenham clearly are not convinced though, and their actions show that £12 million should be a stretch for any interested clubs.

Spurs have barely selected Walker-Peters at all, which does not help their cause.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur in action during a training session on March 13, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

This season he has played only three Premier League games, the last of which came in August.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have come to the same conclusion, that Walker-Peters should not be in the Tottenham first team.

And this comes with Serge Aurier's haphazard form at the position.

Spurs have played a litany of temporary right-back options instead of Walker-Peters, ranging from Juan Foyth to Davinson Sanchez.

It shows they do not trust the 22-year-old. And now to turn around and ask for £12 million? Well, it's pushing it to say the least.

Tottenham Hotspur's British defender Kyle Walker-Peters (L) controls the ball followed by AC Milan's Italian foward Patrick Cutrone during the International Champions Cup friendly football...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch