Top-flight side could reportedly return for £3.12m-a-year Tottenham star 'if encouraged'

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose is being linked again with Watford.

Watford could come back in for the Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose 'if encouraged', according to The Daily Mirror [January 22, page 47].

Watford are said to have been keen on Rose in the summer transfer window, but the played remained at Tottenham - vowing to see out the final 18 months of his contract.

Reports of a fall out with Jose Mourinho have however led to fresh talk of a move for the Yorkshireman, though the Tottenham manager has since denied those initial claims.

But if there is indeed some substance behind them - it was also rumoured that Rose's Spurs teammates have been left unimpressed by his recent behaviour - then an earlier exit could be possible [Evening Standard].

Whether or not Rose, who has 29 England caps and is said to earn £60,000-a-week [Spotrac], would consider a move to 19th-place Watford however remains to be seen.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the 2007 Tottenham signing from Leeds United.

That said, Tuesday's defeat against Aston Villa was only the second in 10 for Watford under Nigel Pearson's leadership, while a switch to Vicarage Road would not require Rose to relocate.