Temtem: How to get the surfboard by finding Sophia

A guide for how to get the surfboard by finding Sophia in the Early Access release of the Pokémon-like MMO, Temtem.

Temtem is now available on Steam for PC via Early Access. It costs £27.99 on the store and it will allow you to play before the full release is eventually launched. There's been a lot of positive things said about the newly released MMO that is often compared to Pokémon for obvious reasons, and in this guide you'll discover how to get a surfboard by finding Sophia so you can conquer the greatest foe in all video games: water.

It's admittedly difficult to play Temtem at the moment thanks to server woes caused by its profound popularity. This issue resulted in the developers releasing a patch to try and resolve the recurring problem, but the servers are still said to be a huge issue as of now.

With that being said, if you are one of the lucky few who can play the game without any interruptions, then below you can discover how to get the surfboard.

How to get the surfboard in Temtem

You must defeat Sophia at the Arissola Dojo to get a surfboard in Temtem.

Getting this gear isn't anything difficult as it will happen as you naturally progress through the early portion of the main narrative.

Finding and rescuing Sophia to unlock the surfboard is a part of the First Steps questline that opens with you choosing your first Temtem after meeting Professor Konstantinos.

You'll first hear that Sophia isn't at the Arissola Dojo from a doorman. They'll simply tell you that the person you're looking for isn't available, and this results in you needing to find the missing character at the bottom of Windward Fort. You'll find her stuck in a cell.

When you've unlocked Sophia from her cell, you'll want to return to the Dojo in Arissola so you can challenge and defeat her. This will reward you with the surfboard.

Once you unlock the surfboard, you can then travel on water by simply approaching the waves and automatically hopping on top of your newly acquired gear.

And that's all you need to know about how to unlock the surfboard in Temtem so you can figuratively walk on water.