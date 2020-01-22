Talented Tottenham star warned over downside to transfer

Tottenham Hotspur striker is linked with move to Inter.

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is being strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan.

The Guardian report Inter are planning to offer £12.8 million for the Dane.

Spurs would be reluctant to lose him mid-season, but his expiring contract puts them in an awkward position.

Eriksen would be joining Antonio Conte's side to try and aid their bid to beat Juventus to the Serie A title.

Former Serie A boss Zdenek Zeman has warned Eriksen he might not enjoy individual success in Italy right away.

Even so, he is in no doubts as to the Tottenham star's quality.

He told Tuttomercatoweb: "Yes [I like him], but playing in the Italian championship is not easy. Six months will pass before you get used to Italian football."

Zeman added: "Eriksen for me is stronger than Vidal," when asked to compare the two Inter targets.

Eriksen may be an exception to Zeman's warning. Italian football is less frenetic and more tactical than the Premier League, and this may suit him.

If he is worried about adjusting, then he will want to get over there as quickly as possible, giving him the rest of the season to acclimatise before kicking on next season.