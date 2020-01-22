Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Inter Milan

Premier League

Talented Tottenham star warned over downside to transfer

Dan Coombs
Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker is linked with move to Inter.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is being strongly linked with a move to Inter Milan.

The Guardian report Inter are planning to offer £12.8 million for the Dane.

Spurs would be reluctant to lose him mid-season, but his expiring contract puts them in an awkward position.

 

Eriksen would be joining Antonio Conte's side to try and aid their bid to beat Juventus to the Serie A title.

Former Serie A boss Zdenek Zeman has warned Eriksen he might not enjoy individual success in Italy right away.

Even so, he is in no doubts as to the Tottenham star's quality.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Dael Fry of Middlesbrough during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham...

He told Tuttomercatoweb: "Yes [I like him], but playing in the Italian championship is not easy. Six months will pass before you get used to Italian football."

Zeman added: "Eriksen for me is stronger than Vidal," when asked to compare the two Inter targets.

Eriksen may be an exception to Zeman's warning. Italian football is less frenetic and more tactical than the Premier League, and this may suit him.

If he is worried about adjusting, then he will want to get over there as quickly as possible, giving him the rest of the season to acclimatise before kicking on next season.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch