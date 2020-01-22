Steven Gerrard claims deal for linked-away Rangers ace to stay at Ibrox is 'getting closer'

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is hopeful of keeping Borna Barisic at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that a deal to keep defender Borna Barisic at Ibrox is 'getting closer'.

The Gers landed Barisic from Osijek in 2018 having been impressed with him in Europa League clashes against the Europa League side, but his first season was a disappointment.

Barisic struggled to settle at Ibrox, turning in underwhelming performances all whilst featuring for the Croatian national team, so you can understand why Rangers fans were looking for more.

Some thought Barisic would leave the club over the summer after struggling to convince Steven Gerrard last season, but that has all changed this season.

Barisic has been one of Rangers' top performers this season, and can boast a superb record of 13 assists in just 27 games this term, finally turning in the displays fans expected.

The Croatian's exploits haven't gone unnoticed, as Calciomercato recently claimed that AC Milan and Roma are both interested in signing him.

However, Gerrard has admitted that Rangers are in talks to give Barisic a new deal, claiming a deal is 'getting closer' and feels Barisic is happy at Ibrox.

Gerrard noted Barisic took time to settle, and suggested that he should stay put at Ibrox as he is playing well right now.

“We are in talks, so it is getting closer as the days go by. I am confident because the boy is happy,” said Gerrard. “I have a fantastic relationship with Borna and he seems really settled here.”

“He took a bit of time to settle but he has got the fans right where you want them. He is getting the support from the terraces his performances deserve. When you are happy as a footballer you should stay put,” he added.